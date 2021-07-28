The landscape of Welsh proposals becomes the UK’s newest world heritage site | Wales

Wales Tile Landscape in the north-west, which is said to have covered the 19th century world as its quarries exported tiles around the globe, has become the newest UNESCO World Heritage Site in the UK .

The landscape around Snowdonia in Gwynedd County was given the prestigious global status already enjoyed by places such as the Great Wall of China, Machu Picchu in Peru and the Grand Canyon in the US by the World Heritage Committee meeting in China.

It becomes the UK’s 32nd world heritage site after Liverpool were recently stripped of their status due to developments, including the planned new Everton FC stadium, which were said to have resulted in a serious deterioration of the historic coastal site , a decision described by the mayor of the city as incomprehensible.

The landscape proposed by Wales was announced by the UK government as its nomination for Unesco status in 2018, with Boris Johnson describing it as an area of ​​extraordinary uniqueness and breathtaking beauty.

The area served international demand for Welsh tiles between 1780 and 1940, with Gwynedd also home to major developments in quarrying and stone processing. Although the slab had been mined in northern Wales for more than 1,800 years, demand increased during the Industrial Revolution, with cities growing throughout the UK and tiles required for roofing.

By the end of the 19th century, the industry that was said to be the only major industry in Britain conducted in a language other than English was employing more than 17,000 people and producing almost 500,000 tonnes of tiles a year, providing about one third of all roofing tiles used in the world at that time.

The industry has had a major impact on the Welsh Welsh tile architecture used in a number of buildings, terraces and palaces across the globe including Westminster Hall in London Houses of Parliament, the Royal Exhibition Building in Melbourne, Australia and the city of Copenhagen in Denmark . In 1830, half of the buildings in New York had Wales tile roofs.

Centuries of mining in the area transformed the landscape on a monumental scale with the Unesco inscription reflecting the important role this region played in covering the 19th century world.

The successful offer, which was made 15 years ago, means that Wales now boasts four world heritage sites, with its addition to the Pontcysyllte Aqueduct, the Blaenavon industrial landscape and the castles and walls of King Edward Town in Gwynedd.

The first Minister of Wales, Mark Drakeford, said: “Today’s announcement recognizes the significant contribution that this part of northern Wales has made to the cultural and industrial heritage not only of Wales but of the wider world. Welsh tiles can be found all over the world.

The quarrying and tile mining has left a unique legacy in Gwynedd, of which the communities are rightly proud. This worldwide recognition today by Unesco will help preserve that heritage and history in those communities for generations to come and help them in future regeneration.

The Minister of Heritage of the Governments of the United Kingdom, Caroline Dinenage, said: The UNESCO World Heritage Status is a great achievement and proof of the importance that this region played in the Industrial Revolution and the mineral heritage of Wales. I welcome the prospect of increased investment, jobs and a better understanding of this amazing part of the UK.

Christopher Catling, secretary of the Royal Commission on Ancient and Historical Monuments of Wales, whose staff assisted in drafting the appointment document, said: “Human muscle and ingenuity have left us with a remarkable landscape that combines natural features and made from the man who are fully worthy of being included in the first tier of all the heritage sites in the world.

Here you can see evidence of the entire tile production process, from quarries in hills and underground cavernous mines to engine houses, carts and mills powered by the smart water systems needed to work the slab; slopes and aerial ropes used to transport raw and worked slabs from distant hills to trams, and narrow-gauge railways capable of negotiating a mountainous terrain by transporting slabs to the ports of Port Penrhyn and Porthmadog for transportation all parts of the world.

The city of Bath originally inscribed on the World Heritage List in 1987 has also been given a dual designation as part of Europe’s major spas.