News Release – LG, Magna Sign Joint Venture Agreement, Announce Leadership Team
Seoul, South Korea and
The leader of the new company will be the CEO
The creation of the joint venture unifies Magna’s strength in power systems and the production of world-class automobiles, with LG’s expertise in developing components for electronic motors and inverters. The announcement of the LG Magna e-Powertrains executive team marks an important milestone for the joint venture company, which will produce electronic motors, inverters and on-board chargers and, for certain vehicle manufacturers, e-connected systems. drive.
The design, engineering and manufacturing synergy created by the LG Magna e-Powertrain is expected to allow both companies to respond quickly to market trends and take advantage of the growing global shift towards vehicle electrification. The new company will develop power components that offer vehicle manufacturers a scalable portfolio, from complete solutions that enable electrification and functionality to the integration of intelligent software and the operation of controls into new e-drive systems.
The partnership with Magna enables LG to increase its global production, provide additional business opportunities and provide synergies in procurement and technological innovation, CEO Cheong said. The integrated and collaborative approach is expected to provide fast to customers and benefit from the rapidly growing global electricity market.
The market for electric motors, inverters and power steering systems is expected to grow significantly between now and 2030. Our joint venture company brings together experts from Magna and LG to offer a world-class portfolio of electrical solutions, he said. COO Perez. By strengthening existing technologies, engineering capabilities, and global footprint, the LG Magna e-Powertrain seeks to enable advances that help vehicle manufacturers meet some of the biggest challenges ahead in electrifying their complete vehicle formations.
The LG Magna e-Powertrain will consist of more than 1,000 employees in
About LG Electronics Inc.
LG Electronics is a global innovator in technology and consumer electronics with a presence in almost every country and an international workforce of more than 75,000. Four LG companies Home appliances and air solutions,
About Magna
Magna is more than one of the largest suppliers in the world in the automotive space. We are a mobility technology company with a global team, entrepreneurial mind of 158,000 employees and an organizational structure created to innovate as a start-up. With 60+ years of expertise, and a systems approach to design, engineering and manufacturing affecting almost every aspect of the vehicle, we are positioned to support the advanced movement in a transformative industry. Our global network includes 347 manufacturing operations and 84 product development, engineering and sales centers covering 28 countries.
For further information about Magna (NYSE: MGA; TSX: MG), please visit www.magna.com or follow us on Twitter @MagnaInt.
Source: Magna International Inc.
