Vaccination delay in Canada: Alberta follows country with slow receipt of first dose of COVID-19 vaccine
The first-dose vaccination rate in Alberta lags behind other provinces, a reality described as complicated, disappointing, but not insurmountable.
According to summary data compiled by CBC News, 75.2 percent of the eligible Alberta population had received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine since July 27th. The national average is 80.6 percent.
The picture is brighter when it comes to privileged residents who are fully vaccinated: Alberta 63.6 cents is in step with the national average and ahead of BC, Quebec, Newfoundland and Prince Edward Island.
An Alberta Health spokesman says vaccination rates have slowed in both Alberta and across Canada, but he says interest is strong.
“With more than 230,000 vaccine appointments already booked for the next two weeks, our vaccine rates will continue to rise in the coming days,” Tom McMillan said in an email Friday.
Efforts to increase numbers include advertising campaigns as well as temporary, mobile and through clinics. A mobile vaccine bus was launched last week to visit rural communities and workplaces, he said.
“Health officials are also meeting with local community leaders to encourage vaccinations and discuss other ways more vaccinated Albertans can be vaccinated,” McMillan said.
High vaccine reluctance
A Angus Reid Institute Survey released this month found that one in five Albertans twice the country average are not prone to take a hit.
“It’s not entirely surprising, but it’s still very frustrating,” said Timothy Caulfield, chair of research in Canada on health law and policy.
“A lot of things are happening in Alberta, of course it’s very complicated.”
Caulfield said the North American study shows that individuals with a conservative political orientation are more likely to hesitate about vaccines.
Other factors may include complacency brought about by the reopening of Alberta and the likelihood of rural communities being under-vaccinated, he said.
For example, the High Level region northwest of the Albertatrails every other area with only 21.8 percent of its residents qualified to be vaccinated. Other rural areas are below 40 percent.
Some parts of Alberta have historically had low vaccination rates, said Lars Hallstrom, director of the University of Lethbridge’s Prentice Institute for Global Population and Economy.
Smaller communities did not experience the first COVID-19 wave in Alberta cities, but political orientation also plays a role, he said. Rural areas tend to have a more conservative or libertarian state, made up of doubts about the federal government.
But Alberta’s rural-urban divide is not unique and is only the main part of the puzzle.
“What ‘s at the heart of this is the complexity of this, it’ s the variety of variables that can come into play,” he said.
“It will be really, really hard in this province to keep moving the numbers up because there is no regulation for everyone.”
Youth Demographics
Age is another part.
Alberta is home to Canada’s youngest population, with one2020 reportciting an average age of 37.5 years.
Many provinces are seeing lower COVID-19 vaccine intake among people younger than 35, with the first dose rate in Alberta exceeding around 60 years.
Among Albanians aged 25 to 29, only 61.5 percent had received a shot by July 27, according to Alberta Health.
The social media channels frequented by the latest demographics have been a major carrier of misinformation including the idea that young, healthy people will not become so sick, so they do not need it, Caulfield said.
But he added that there is a more altruistic reason to be vaccinated.
“Something is something you do for your community,” he said. “And I think that’s the message this demographic needs to hear.”
