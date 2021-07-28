International Document Receives Friendly Forest Award 2021





Publication of news by

International Paper Company







Northampton, MA | 28 July 2021 11:21 AM Birth Day Time Arbri Day Foundation has awarded the International Newspaper the prestigious 2021 Friend of the Forest Award. The International Newspaper is among six individuals, nonprofits and companies that received an Arbor Day Award in 2021. The Friend of the Forest Award commends a corporation and its executives for their commitment to using trees and forests to achieve sustainability goals and objectives. The award winner must have created innovative programs using trees and nature as solutions to challenges in nature sustainability. They should also demonstrate efforts to engage employees in tree planting activities and create models that can be used by other organizations to advance corporate sustainability and forest practices everywhere. The International Document works with the Arbor Day Foundation to achieve its Vision 2030 goals. These include goals to preserve and restore 1 million acres of ecologically important forest land and also to improve the lives of 100 million people in its communities. Last year, International Paper, in partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation, planted 52,000 trees in communities affected by the natural disaster. In 2019, International Paper began working with the Arbor Day Foundation to plant and distribute trees in areas affected by natural disasters. These trees have provided hope and healing for many people who have faced tremendous hardship after hurricanes, fires, floods, and tornadoes. This partnership has continued to grow and, in March 2019, International Paper also joined the Evergreen Alliance foundations. The Alliance is a group of 18 corporations dedicated to supporting the efforts of the Arbor Day Foundations to plant 100 million trees and to engage five million tree planters by 2022. Since 2020, International Paper has planted and distributed more than 150,000 trees both at home and abroad. Since 1972, the Arbor Day Foundation has recognized the inspiring and life-changing work of top environmental administrators and tree planters through the annual Arbor Day Awards. Prize winners from previous years include the late Nobel Peace Prize winner Wangari Maathai, Maryland Governor Martin O’Malley, the United States Forest Service and Verizon Communications. About Arbri Day Foundation Founded in 1972, the Arbor Day Foundation has grown to become the largest nonprofit membership organization dedicated to tree planting, with more than one million members, supporters and valued partners. Since 1972, more than 400 million Arbor Day Foundation trees have been planted in neighborhoods, communities, cities, and forests around the world. Our vision is to help others understand and use trees as a solution to many of the global issues we face today, including air quality, water quality, climate change, deforestation, poverty and hunger. As one of the world’s largest conservation foundations, the Arbor Day Foundation, through its members, partners and programs, educates and engages stakeholders and communities around the globe to be involved in its planting mission. food and celebration of trees. More information is available at arborday.org. About the International Letter International Paper (NYSE: IP) is a leading global manufacturer of fiber-based packaging, pulp and paper products with manufacturing operations in North America, Latin America, Europe, North Africa and Russia. We produce corrugated packaging products that protect and promote goods and enable trade worldwide; pulp for diapers, tissues and other personal hygiene products that promote health and well-being; and works that facilitate education and communication. We are headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., Employ approximately 48,000 colleagues and serve more than 25,000 customers in 150 locations. Net sales for 2020 were $ 21 billion. For more information about the International Letter, our products and global citizenship efforts, please visitininternetpaper.com See the International Planting of International Newspapers 2020 projects with the Arbor Day Foundation. Check out additional multimedia and more ESG stories from International Paper Company at 3blmedia.com labels environmentResponsible Production and ConsumptionSupply chain and circular economy

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://newsdirect.com/news/international-paper-receives-2021-friend-of-the-forest-award-438704047 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos