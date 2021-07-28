Last week, Richard Tim Jessee told an almost unbelievable story to friends and locals at Polar Caf about his heartbreaking encounter with a grizzly man who allegedly sank his ATV and chased it for days.

In an interview with The Nome Nugget last week, he went into detail reporting that a gray bear crashed into him as he was riding his ATV across Big Four Creek in early July, near the Casadepaga River, near the cabin his. The ATV, the trailer he was towing, and his phone sank to the bottom of the creek, he said. He was able to shoot a bear, which gave him enough time to escape to safe place in his cabin, where he painted SOS HELP ME on the roof. A passing Coast Guard helicopter rescued him four days later and transported him to Nome, where he was taken to Norton Sound Regional Hospital and released.

The story about the bear attack can be nothing more than a long tale.

However, audiences around the world were accepted. The New York Times described it as a test that could pass as a sequel to The Revenant, while The Guardian, a global investigative journalism organization, detailed the online viral history. Dozens of international news media started calling out Nugget, the only news organization to speak to Jessee, and other sources with first-hand knowledge. Tabloid newspapers, producers of morning cable shows, and documentary filmmakers became very interested in history. They wanted to know who could have more information, or a way to get in touch with Jessee.

As the story went viral around the world and more details came to light about the incident, some community members began to express concerns and doubts about the veracity of the tale.

The cabin in which Jesse was sheltered, as it turns out, was not his. It belonged to another miner, though Jesse’s cabin was only a few feet away.

We got out there in the cabin, but could not find a bear track within 500 meters of the site, but it should have all been torn, according to his story, said an anonymous source known to Nugget. No hair, no trace, no distribution, nothing.

Heavy rains in the region throughout July created muddy conditions, meaning that if a bear spent a few days around the cabin, it would have left visible traces. Also, the door to the cabin where the bear is suspected to have been vandalized was tampered with, the door key appeared to have been knocked down by a hammer, the source said.

The source said their trip to the cabin left them with more questions than answers.

When they arrived at the camp the ATV and trailer were out of the water. He made a fool of us, they said. We found that his story did not match what we found.

Big Four Creek is about eight feet deep at the point where Jessee allegedly was trying to cross in his four-wheeled cart, they said. Another gold prospector, familiar with the area, says Jesse knew how deep and inaccessible the water was and that they had pulled another ATV out of the water just two years ago.

The bear pushed on the bike [ATV], is what she did, Jessee explained during a follow-up interview with Nugget on Tuesday afternoon. He pushed me into a hole with deep water. This is more or less what I remember. It was so fast, the bear was big and I was in deep water trying not to drown.

Jessee said the winch in his four-wheeled truck was still working and he was able to use it and a few ropes to pull the ATV and trailer out of the water later.

The applicant said he never had a problem with bears around his cabin in the area.

Some miners concluded that Jessee had accidentally crashed his ATV and was embarrassed to accept it. They suspect there was no gold involved.

He had a legitimate reason to need help, and the Coast Guard did an excellent job and had the right to rescue him, but why did he have to prepare all these other things? one wondered.

He needed help, there is no question about that, added another.

They can trust what they want, he told Jessee Nugget. I was there. I know what happened. I have not been so scared for a very, very long time.

Other details that Jessee provided are questionable.

Sources said they could not find any bear scratches or marks on the ATV, but found some grooves in the trailer plywood cover.

You can ask anyone at Nome who has seen the pictures I have in the trailer, they said. Scratch marks on the trailer look like they were made with a screwdriver.

Jessee initially told Nugget the bear spun on my bike and trailer as if it were a toy car, but the ATV, though filled with water, is relatively undamaged. The sparse marks on the trailer were located around the front and rear edge and did not match the typical bear scratches. The gills in the wood were of unequal length and some would require the bear to have only one claw.

It was simply by no means a bear, the anonymous source said. Also, a refreshing drink was sitting on the ATV with two pounds of bacon. It was completely intact, the source said.

Jessee described the bear as aggressive and threatening, saying she turned several times to chase and harass him while he waited for rescue. However, an aggressive bear would never cross a bacon. According to the National Park Service, ice and cooler hearts, even when resistant to empty and certified bear, can be tempting to a hungry animal.

While waiting for rescue, Jesse returned to the trailer to unpack some food.

I did not touch any of the foods that were in the freshest bacon, hamburger, all sorts of things, he said. I did not want her scent to come out and attract the bear. I grabbed the dry food, repackaged the trailer and left it there.

The Coast Guard rescued Jesse on Friday, days after the alleged gray attack.

We did not get many details from him at the time, only that he said he had a bear meeting, explained LCDR Jared Carbajal, who was piloting the helicopter that spotted Jessees SOS message. We really weren’t too worried about the details we just wanted to make sure we took care of him because he obviously seemed to be in some sort of anxiety.

A Coast Guard press release detailing the incident described Jesse as a survivor of a bear attack.

The Coast Guard crew took him to an ambulance in Nome, which took him to Norton Sound Regional Regional Hospital.

We were told to pick up a man who had been torn to pieces by a bear, said Jim West Jr., Nome’s chief firefighter and volunteer ambulance. He walked out of the helicopter and got into the ambulance. He had no animal bites and no bleeding.

Danielle Rivet, a doctoral candidate studying bears at the University of Saskatchewan, says it is possible to escape a bear attack without bits.

A predatory bear attack is extremely rare, she explained. If it is a defensive attack, the purpose of the bears is only to neutralize any threat. They do not necessarily have to make physical contact. They may make a lot of noise at you or run towards you, but they do not necessarily have to come in contact with you. People occasionally come out with bumps on the face or body.

Jessee told Nugget the bear crashed into him, knocking him off his ATV and then chasing him for several days.

The bears are very smart, very curious and will control things, Rivet said. It is not uncommon for bears to return to an area where they have encountered a threat before, and if they feel the threat is still there, they will continue to return until they feel that particular threat has been neutralized.

Rivet said it is possible that a brown bear was simply defending its territory.

It could be anything from protecting puppies to defending territory, she said. Maybe there was a corpse nearby or a food source that was important to that particular gold. It could have been a young bear that had never actually encountered humans before or an old or rooted bear that was hungry or particularly protective of their food source.

Jessee told Nugget that his doctors recommended that he stay away from his feet for a while, and it might take some time for the bruises and leg injury to heal.

Grizzly bears, which can weigh over 700 pounds and have long, sharp claws, have killed several individuals in the past year, including two men in Alaska. Most survivors have large wounds or injuries, significantly worse than Jesseis bruises and damaged knees.

He was okay, he looked more shocked than anything else, West said. whether [his story] was false or not, I do not know. We just got him on his word.

Alaska State Corps Sergeant Aileen Witrosky said the area is a bear high area.

There are usually a lot of bears in the area, she said. He came in and talked to us and told us about the bear, and anyway we have a lot of bears on Seward Peninsula, so that made sense.

When planning to leave cell phone service areas, especially in areas with dangerous wildlife, the Carbajal Coast Guard pilot recommends that individuals carry satellite communications equipment and tell friends and family when they leave and when they wait to return. .

Some anonymous sources whose identity is known to Nugget said they warned Jessee not to go out on his own and worry now that he is putting others at risk. It takes about ten hours to reach the campsite. Those traveling there use the Nome-Council Highway, turn the road near mile 46 and then travel on Corduroy Road and on four-wheel trails for another 30 miles across the tundra, including several river crossings over the Casadepaga River and other streams. Rainy weather conditions make the trip even more treacherous.