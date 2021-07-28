ATLANTA – (WIRE BUSINESS) – Coca-Cola has created its first ever NFT collections to commemorate International Friendship Day on July 30th. All of Coca-Cola’s proceeds from the four-day auction in the OpenSea digital marketplace will go to Special Olympics International.

Coca-Cola has long been known around the world for bringing people together to experience simple, shared moments that surprise and delight. The first brands of the digital collection inspired by shared moments of friendship were created in partnership with developer Tafi, the leading creator of custom 3D content for avatars and emoji systems, and Virtue, the agency from Vice, which developed the initial concept.

Auction as a single lot, the four-piece collection features multi-sensory NFTs housed inside a Friendship Box itself an NFT packaged as a loot box, a display in the famous video game feature that includes mysterious closed boxes:

Friendship Box reimagines Coca-Colas 1956 quite collectible retro vending machines for metaverse. A game in the loot box, the exterior is decorated with symbols of friendship and separation that fade with the opening to reveal the vintage vending machine as the first NFT.

reimagines Coca-Colas 1956 quite collectible retro vending machines for metaverse. A game in the loot box, the exterior is decorated with symbols of friendship and separation that fade with the opening to reveal the vintage vending machine as the first NFT. A habit Coca-Cola Bubble jacket dress a gas-lit futuristic jacket, deliberately designed with subtle nods to Coke’s nostalgic delivery uniforms. It will also include a unlockable version that can be worn on the Decentraland 3D virtual reality platform. Inspired by meta-trending trends and utility, the jacket features the Coca-Cola color palette, melting the metallic red color of the aluminum can and the caramel brown of delicious drinks.

Sound visualizer captures the experience of sharing a Coca-Cola using instantly recognizable audio cues: opening a bottle, the sound of a drink pouring on ice, unmistakable gas, and that first refreshing taste.

captures the experience of sharing a Coca-Cola using instantly recognizable audio cues: opening a bottle, the sound of a drink pouring on ice, unmistakable gas, and that first refreshing taste. Friendship Card rethinks the design of the famous 1940s Coca-Colas-inspired friendship cards for the digital world. The cards bear the Friendship Symbol symbol.

In the spirit of loot boxes, unique and valuable additional surprises will be revealed exclusively to the winning auction bidders when they open digitally.

Coca-Cola is one of the most collectible brands in the world and it has shared its rich heritage with consumers through simple moments of joy for decades, said Selman Careaga, president, Global Coca-Cola Trademark. We are excited to share our first NFTs with metavers, where new friendships are being formed in new ways in new worlds and to support our longtime friend and partner, Special Olympics International. Each NFT was created to celebrate elements that are essential to the Coca-Cola brand, reinterpreted for a virtual world in new and exciting ways.

Decentraland will also celebrate the start of the Coca-Cola NFT auction with a metaverse event.

The auction starts at 12:01 am UTC on Friday, July 30 and closes at 8:00 UTC on Monday, August 2nd. For more information, visit https://maketafi.com/coca-cola-nft

About the Coca-Cola Company

Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a total beverage company with products sold in more than 200 countries and territories. The goal of our company is to refresh the world and make a difference. We sell multi-billion dollar brands in several beverage categories worldwide. Our portfolio of carbonated gas brands includes Coca-Cola, Sprite and Fanta. Our hydration, sports, coffee and tea brands include Dasani, Smart Water, Vitamin Water, Topo Chico, Powerade, Costa, Georgia, Gold Peak, Honest and Ayataka. Our brands of food, juices, milk and plant-based beverages include Minute Maid, Simply, Innocent, Del Valle, fairlife and AdeS. We were constantly transforming our portfolio, from lowering the sugar in our drinks to bringing new innovative products to market. We seek to positively impact the lives of people, communities and the planet through water replenishment, packaging recycling, sustainable source practices and reducing carbon emissions throughout our value chain. Together with our bottle partners, we employ more than 700,000 people, helping bring economic opportunities to local communities around the world. Learn more at www.coca-colacompany.com and follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Special Olympics

Founded in 1968, the Special Olympics is a global movement to end discrimination against persons with intellectual disabilities. We promote the admission of all people through the power of sport and programming in education, health and leadership. With more than six million Unified Special Olympics athletes and partners in over 190 countries and territories and more than one million coaches and volunteers, the Special Olympics brings in more than 30 Olympic-type sports and over 100,000 games and competitions each year . Join us on: Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn and our blog on Medium. Learn more at www.SpecialO Olympics.org.

About Tafit

Founded in 2019, Tafis mission is to make available to anyone who wants to level up their digital personality, personalized avatars and brand digital content. In partnership with mobile phone platforms and software applications, Tafi puts his world-class avatar content engine at your fingertips. Learn more at MakeTafi.com.

About OpenSea

OpenSea is the first and largest marketplace for user-owned digital merchandise, which includes collections, gaming items, domain names, digital art, and other assets backed by a blockchain. For more information, visit https://opensea.io.