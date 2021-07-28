



LONDONR Advance publicity for Marble Arch Mound Londons The newest attraction for visitors to London suggested that an Arcadian landscape would be created in the middle of the city, with spectacular views over Hyde Park. A large artificial hill, over 80 feet[80 m]high, would rise at one end of Oxford Street, London’s busiest shopping district. Costing about milion 2 million, or about $ 2.7 million, suggestions of design interpretations that it would be covered with lush trees and that visitors would be able to climb to the top and feel a light breeze against their skin. The hill was part of a $ 150 million plan by the Westminster Council to lure visitors back downtown after the pandemic. In May, Time Out, the leading magazine of London’s lists, described him as a visual arrester. The reality has turned out somewhat differently. Since opening Monday, the tumulus has been widely ridiculed online as more of a nonsense than a dream a pile of locking scaffolding covered with pieces of vegetation that look in danger of slipping and that is not high enough to look at the trees in Hyde Park .

It’s a monstrosity, said Carol Orr, 55, a Glasgow tourist visiting the mound Wednesday, who decided not to climb. You can not see anything up there, said Robby Walsh, who was climbing to the top, just to see a Hard Rock cafe and nearby buildings. It was the worst 10 minutes of my life, he said. The complaints, including that it was a taxpayer money loss, have been so severe that the Westminster Council on Monday offered refunds to those who had booked tickets, which start at 4.50. We are aware that the elements of the Marble Arch Mound are not ready yet, she said in a press release, adding, We are working hard to resolve this over the coming days. (The council did not respond to a request for comment.) In a telephone interview, Winy Maas, a founding partner at MVRDV, the Dutch architecture firm behind the project that has previously won praise for work promoting green cities, said it was unfortunate that the hill did not look finished.

The vegetation was a bit modest, to say the least, he said. The dream behind the project was to create a space that would make people think about how the city could be made greener and used to fight climate change, but that message seemed to have been lost this week.

Some of the problems were created by changes to the plan, Irene Start, an MVRDV spokeswoman, said in a telephone interview. The company had originally hoped to build the hill on the 19th-century Marble Arch, which is similar to the Arc de Triomphe in Paris. But the firm had been told that covering the arch for six months would risk damaging it, so they had to redesign the hill, making it smaller and steeper. Having steeper walls made it harder to plant the right vegetation, she said. On Wednesday, not everyone in the mound was critical. Alison Nettleship, accompanied by her children, said she had heard bad reviews but decided to visit anyway. We were prepared for a disaster, she said, so it was fun to laugh. Her son Thomas, 14, said she liked the buildings and liked to see the scaffolding up close. People are impatient, he said of the complaints. The family intended to return in the fall after the trees had changed color, said Ms. Nettleship. Tuma is not the first tourist attraction in London to be met with ridicule. The Millennium Dome, a giant white tent erected east of the city to celebrate the turn of the millennium, is now home to some successful music venues, but was widely humiliated after it opened in 2000. Boris Johnson, now Prime Minister of the Britains, was a magazine editor at the time and suggested the withdrawal be blown up because it was so bad. There must be some form of public humiliation, he said, adding, I like to see all those responsible for the contents of the dome eating humble pie.

Mr Maas, the architect, said he hoped the Marble Arch Tomb would soon be improved. But on Wednesday, it was clear that whatever happened next would be too late for some. Emma Wright, 39, a director at a public relations firm, said in a telephone interview that she had visited the attraction on Monday because she liked the idea of ​​finding a new look over London. She loves the London skyline so much, she said, on her arm is a tattoo with a view of the city. But instead of a stunning view over Hyde Park, she could only see parks, existing trees and neighboring construction sites. On Twitter, she expressed her displeasure, saying the withdrawal was the worst thing I have ever done in London. I like to go into things that are as bad as they are good, Ms. Wright said. But that’s not it either.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/07/28/world/europe/london-mound-design-coronavirus.html

