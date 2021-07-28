Chinese billionaire Sun Dawu sentenced to 18 years for ‘provoking trouble’: NPR





footprint Zhang Ke / VCG through Getty Images

Zhang Ke / VCG through Getty Images Beijing Sun Dawu, one of China’s most prominent rural entrepreneurs, was sentenced to 18 years in prison on Tuesday, amid widespread efforts by authorities in China to curb powerful businessmen and limit the influence of private enterprises. The billionaire pig farmer was found guilty of eight counts by the Gaobeidian District People’s Court in Hebei province. The charges included gathering crowds to attack state agencies, illegal fundraising and “provoking trouble”. Nineteen Sun relatives and employees were given shorter sentences, ranging from 15 months to 12 years. The Sun Dawu Agriculture and Livestock Group conglomerate was fined $ 480,000. The Sun legal team declined to comment on the matter, saying it was too politically sensitive. One lawyer said they were afraid of losing their license to practice law if interviewed by NPR. The Sun case came out of a small ownership dispute with a neighboring state farm that turned violent last summer. Dawu Group employees tried to ask local regulators for help in resolving the dispute. But last November, authorities arrested more than two dozen Sun relatives and employees, keeping them inside a kind of covert house arrest for more than five months until they were formally charged. They describe brutal conditions. “There were no windows in the designated residential surveillance area and the lights were on 24 hours a day, making it impossible to distinguish between day and night,” said Jin Fengyu, deputy director of Dawu Group, according to records provided. by the Sun defense team. “A camera looked at me and due to lack of privacy, I could never bathe.” It has not been a good year for private businesses in China. The country’s most valuable technology companies are facing a host of new rules that strictly limit their business scope. Meanwhile, thousands of small and medium-sized private business owners are embroiled in a three-year anti-corruption campaign that legal experts say has trapped many innocent firms. Sun, a 67-year-old social justice lawyer and staunch defender of rural development, once enjoyed a political celebrity. Prestigious Chinese universities invited him to give lectures on rural land reform and entrepreneurship. Intellectuals and political activists are often banned from his company headquarters. Leading political leaders sought his advice on increasing rural incomes. Over the years, he also covered legal costs for prominent human rights advocates. The mogul’s idealism prompted him to fund his hospital and school system, providing heavily subsidized services to some 9,000 Dawu Group employees and their families. These social services became the basis for one of the charges against him, for illegal fundraising. Authorities said Dawu Group had borrowed $ 104 billion from employees and relatives on a fraud basis since 2003. Sun has denied the allegations. Dawu Group did not have ready access to credit, highlighting the legal implications faced by rural entrepreneurs. China’s ruling Communist Party does not allow the sale of rural land or its use as collateral when taking out bank loans, forcing rural firms to return to shadow lending or private property. Last year, the state took over Dawu Group operations, and most of the group’s leaders are now in jail. During the Sun’s 12-day trial this month, police repeatedly blocked journalists from attending. Few observers were allowed to enter the courtroom, despite previous assurances that relatives and staff could attend. Closed by the court, some employees silently celebrated the birthday of the Sun, which, according to the lunar calendar, fell on July 15 on the same day as his trial began. Amy Cheng contributed research from Beijing.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2021/07/28/1021651586/chinese-billionaire-sun-dawu-is-sentenced-to-18-years-for-provoking-trouble The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos