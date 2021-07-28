England will receive vaccinated US and EU visitors without quarantine





Fully vaccinated travelers from the United States and the European Union will be allowed to enter England without quarantine upon arrival starting Aug. 2, British authorities said Wednesday as they sought to attract tourists after months of restrictions. We were helping to reunite people living in the US and European countries with their family and friends in the UK, Secretary of Transportation Grant Shapps wrote on Twitter. Last week, the government eased everything except a small number of restrictions in England, despite a huge increase in infections. Cases have dropped since then, surprising experts and government officials who had expected them to rise. The government has been criticized for discriminating between travelers who have been vaccinated in Britain and those who have been inoculated elsewhere without any medical justification. Vaccinated people arriving in England from the majority amber list places, those with moderately high coverage, have been asked to isolate themselves if they do not get their shots fired in Britain.

Starting Monday, the rules will apply equally to all travelers from the United States, the European Union, Iceland, Norway or Switzerland who have been fully vaccinated with shots authorized by US or European drug regulators. said Mr. Shapps. It is unclear how the British authorities will verify the vaccination status of travelers if they take their shots elsewhere. He said travelers would still need a negative coronavirus test before a trip and would still have to undergo a PCR test once they arrive in England. It remains unclear whether the pre-launch test should be for the virus, itself or for antibodies. The tourism industry had long supported policy change. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said earlier Wednesday that he wanted American travelers to come to England freely. The new policy only applies to England, not to all of Britain. Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland make their own decisions regarding foreign travelers. Most European countries are open to American tourists after the European Union recommended lifting a ban on non-essential travel last month. However, residents of the EU and Britain are still largely barred from traveling to the United States unless they are U.S. citizens. The Biden administration said Monday it would continue to restrict the entry of Europeans and others into the United States, citing concerns that infected travelers could contribute to the further spread of the contagious Delta variant. The State Department is advising American travelers not to go to Britain, Spain or Portugal, and to review travel to other parts of Western Europe.

Few experts are willing to draw definitive conclusions from the overall drop in cases in Britain over the past week, which may reflect transient factors such as the summer break from school, the end of the European Football Championships or fewer people being tested. But if the trend is steady, it raises an annoying prospect that Mr Johnson may have correctly bet the country could resist a return to normalcy, even with the widely circulated Delta variant. Mr Shapps also said on Twitter that international cruising would resume and that the government would offer flexible testing programs for key workers, though he did not provide details. Mark Landler contributed to reporting.

