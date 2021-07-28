International
Coronavirus: What is happening in Canada and around the world on Wednesday
The last:
- Travelers who are fully vaccinated in the United States or the European Union will not have to quarantine when entering the UK, but vaccinated Canadians will still have to follow quarantine rules.
- Tokyo reports 3,177 new cases of COVID-19 a new one-day high.
- The man accused of sending death threats by email to Dr. Anthony Fauci, say U.S. prosecutors.
Dr. Rochelle Walensky says the new mask-wearing guideline, coupled with higher levels of COVID-19 vaccination, could stop the actual escalation of infections in “a few weeks”.
Told the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CBS This Morningshe hopes that stricter instructions on wearing masks and other measures will not be needed as the country moves towards autumn.
“We can stop the transmission chain,” she said. “We can do something if we get together, if we vaccinate people who have not been vaccinated yet, if we disguise in the meantime, we can stop this in just a few weeks.”
With the delta variant boosting an increase in infections across the country, the CDC on Tuesday recommended even vaccinated people return to wear masks inside areas where the variant is prevalent.
Walensky said 80 percent of counties with the highest number of infections have less than 40 percent of people vaccinated.
The nation is averaging more than 57,000 cases per day and 24,000 hospitalizations in COVID-19. The instruction for masks in closed public places is implemented in parts of the US with at least 50 new cases per 100,000 people in the last week.
–By Associated Presslast updated at 9:45 p.m. at
What is happening in Canada
What is happening around the world
As of early Wednesday morning, more than 195.3 million cases of COVID-19 had been reported worldwide, according to a follow-up tool maintained by Johns Hopkins University. The number of global deaths reported was more than 4.1 million.
INAfrica,Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan received her vaccine in public, in the most decisive signal yet of a break with the policies of her late predecessor who repeatedly rejected the threat of a pandemic.
Zimbabwe has authorized the emergency use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the first produced by the West, approved by the South African nation, its drug regulator said.
INEurope, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday urged caution about drawing conclusions from a seven-day drop in COVID-19 cases in Britain, saying it was too early to assess whether it was a definite trend.
“We have seen some encouraging data recently. There is no discussion about this, but it is too early to draw any general conclusions,” Johnson told LBC radio.
INAsia-Pacificregion, Indonesia registered 47,791 new cases and 1,824 confirmed in the last 24 hours. The Ministry of Health registered 558,392 active cases in Indonesia, with more than 81,000 cases from the Sumatra regions.
INMiddle East, Israel is considering giving a third blow to the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine to its elderly population, even before FDA approval, to help avoid the delta variant.
-From Reuters, Associated Press and CBC News, last updated at 11:50 AM ET
