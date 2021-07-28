Coronavirus: What is happening in Canada and around the world on Wednesday

The last:

Dr. Rochelle Walensky says the new mask-wearing guideline, coupled with higher levels of COVID-19 vaccination, could stop the actual escalation of infections in “a few weeks”.

Told the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CBS This Morningshe hopes that stricter instructions on wearing masks and other measures will not be needed as the country moves towards autumn.

“We can stop the transmission chain,” she said. “We can do something if we get together, if we vaccinate people who have not been vaccinated yet, if we disguise in the meantime, we can stop this in just a few weeks.”

With the delta variant boosting an increase in infections across the country, the CDC on Tuesday recommended even vaccinated people return to wear masks inside areas where the variant is prevalent.

Walensky said 80 percent of counties with the highest number of infections have less than 40 percent of people vaccinated.

The nation is averaging more than 57,000 cases per day and 24,000 hospitalizations in COVID-19. The instruction for masks in closed public places is implemented in parts of the US with at least 50 new cases per 100,000 people in the last week.

–By Associated Presslast updated at 9:45 p.m. at

What is happening in Canada

WATCH | Push to target Canada’s unvaccinated: What might it take to convince the small but determined group of Canadians who stay alert to the COVID-19 vaccines on offer? Experts say there is no answer. 2:05

What is happening around the world

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan receives her Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the State House in Dar es Salaam on Wednesday. (Emmanuel Herman / Reuters)

As of early Wednesday morning, more than 195.3 million cases of COVID-19 had been reported worldwide, according to a follow-up tool maintained by Johns Hopkins University. The number of global deaths reported was more than 4.1 million.

INAfrica,Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan received her vaccine in public, in the most decisive signal yet of a break with the policies of her late predecessor who repeatedly rejected the threat of a pandemic.

Zimbabwe has authorized the emergency use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the first produced by the West, approved by the South African nation, its drug regulator said.

INEurope, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday urged caution about drawing conclusions from a seven-day drop in COVID-19 cases in Britain, saying it was too early to assess whether it was a definite trend.

“We have seen some encouraging data recently. There is no discussion about this, but it is too early to draw any general conclusions,” Johnson told LBC radio.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called for continued vigilance over COVID-19 this week, even as case numbers fell. (Henry Nicolls / Reuters)

INAsia-Pacificregion, Indonesia registered 47,791 new cases and 1,824 confirmed in the last 24 hours. The Ministry of Health registered 558,392 active cases in Indonesia, with more than 81,000 cases from the Sumatra regions.

INMiddle East, Israel is considering giving a third blow to the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine to its elderly population, even before FDA approval, to help avoid the delta variant.

-From Reuters, Associated Press and CBC News, last updated at 11:50 AM ET

Do you have questions about this story? We are responding as much as we can to the comments.