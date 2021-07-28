International
Chinese Officials, Taliban Meet, Warning Ties | Taliban News
The meeting in the Chinese city of Tianjin comes as US-led foreign forces continue to withdraw from Afghanistan.
China’s foreign minister has met with a Taliban delegation, signaling warm ties as US-led foreign forces continue their withdrawal from Afghanistan.
Wang Yi told nine visiting Taliban representatives Wednesday, including group co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, that Beijing expected him to play a key role in the process of peaceful reconciliation and reconstruction in Afghanistan, according to a reading of the meeting by Foreign Ministry.
He also said he hoped the Taliban would crack down on the East Turkestan Islamic Movement as it was a direct threat to China’s national security, according to the reading, referring to a group China says is active in the Xinjiang region of west China. Beijing has said it fears neighboring Afghanistan could be used as a breeding ground for separatists.
The visit comes as the Taliban have made huge gains across Afghanistan since May, when US-led foreign forces began the final phase of their withdrawal, which is expected to be completed by the end of August.
Fighting with Afghan government forces has led to an increase in casualties and civilian displacement.
At the same time, Taliban leaders have stepped up their international diplomacy in recent months, seeking global recognition for the time they hope to return to power.
Wednesday’s meeting in the Chinese city of Tianjin, which Taliban spokesman Mohammed Naeem said was at the invitation of Chinese authorities, was widely seen as a gift from Beijing to the law.
Naeem wrote on Twitter that politics, economy and issues related to the security of both countries and the current situation in Afghanistan and the peace process were discussed in meetings.
[The] the delegation assured China that they would not allow anyone to use Afghan land against China, Naeem said. China also reiterated its commitment to continuing its assistance to the Afghans and said that they will not interfere in the affairs of Afghanistan but will help to resolve the problems and restore peace in the country.
State Pariah
Beijing has seen the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan as a benefit, while close ties with a future government in Kabul could also pave the way for an expansion of the Belt and Road Initiative in Afghanistan and through the Central Asian republics.
On Wednesday, the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman tried to further highlight the differences between the policies of Washington and Beijing.
China has always adhered to non-interference in Afghanistan’s internal affairs. Afghanistan belongs to the Afghan people, he said, adding that it was a stark contrast to the failure of US policy towards Afghanistan.
For his part, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, on an official visit to India, warned on Wednesday that Afghanistan would become a pariah state if the Taliban take control by force.
The Taliban say they want international recognition, that they want international support for Afghanistan. Apparently, he wants its leaders to be able to travel the world freely, lift sanctions, etc., he told reporters.
Taking the country by force and abusing the rights of its people is not the way to achieve those objectives.
Separately, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani urged the international community to review the show of readiness of the Taliban and their supporters to embrace a political solution.
In terms of scale, scope and timing, we are facing an invasion that is unprecedented in the last 30 years, he said in a speech Wednesday.
These are not the 20th century Taliban but the manifestation of the link between transnational terrorist networks and transnational criminal organizations, he said.
