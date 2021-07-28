These two Boston hospitals were ranked best in the country by US News & World Report





Among the specialties, MGH was ranked second in the country for diabetes and endocrinology, and second in the country for ear, nose and throat care. McLean Hospital in Belmont was ranked second in the country for psychiatry, while MGH was ranked third. The Spaulding Rehabilitation Center in Charlestown was ranked third in the country for rehab. This is a list of years of world news and reports from the best US hospitals: 1. Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minn. 2. Cleveland Clinic 3. UCLA Medical Center, Los Angeles 4. Johns Hopkins Hospital, Baltimore 5. Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston 6. Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Los Angeles 7. New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia and Cornell, New York 8. NYU Langone Hospitals, New York 9. UCSF Medical Center, San Francisco 10. Northwestern Memorial Hospital, Chicago 11. University of Michigan Hospitals-Michigan Medicine, Ann Arbor 12. Stanford Health Care-Stanford Hospital, Stanford, Calif. 13. University of Pennsylvania-Penn Presbiterian Hospitals, Philadelphia 14. Brigham and Women Hospital, Boston 15. Mayo Clinic-Phoenix 16. Houston Methodist Hospital 17. Barnes-Hebrew Hospital, St. Louis 17. Mount Sinai Hospital, New York 19. Rush University Medical Center, Chicago 20. Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Nashville The 2021-22 ranking rated almost every community-run hospital in America and pulled from a 4,523-room universe, according to US News & World Reports METHODOLOGY. Each hospital received a score from 0 to 100 based on patient outcomes (patient survival rate and the rate at which patients were able to return home rather than need additional care), patient experience, nurse staff, and the breadth of patient services and the expert opinion obtained through the physician survey. The report, which has been in operation for more than 30 years, is a tool to help guide patients in consultation with their doctors at the right hospital when they need care. The coronavirus pandemic has underscored the importance of high quality healthcare, the report said. US News noted that for most illnesses, patients do not need to go to an estimated hospital, which may require travel away from home and payment of out-of-network care costs. All rankings should be seen as just a starting point for patients they are considering, with the input of their doctors, where to seek care, the report said. Hospitals are ranked based on 17 common procedures, such as knee replacement and heart bypass surgery. Seven new procedures were added this year, including back surgery and treatment for diabetes, heart attack, thigh fracture, kidney failure, pneumonia and stroke. US News also lists hospitals in 15 areas of complex specialist care. These ratings and rankings are based on the results of each hospital. US News warns that it is not fair enough to compare last year’s ranking with the newest list, as the methodology has been adjusted. That being said, MGH last year came out in sixth place, while Brigham and Womens ranked 12th. A year earlier, MGH was ranked second, and Brigham was ranked 13th. In June, Boston Children’s Hospital claimed first place nationwide for pediatric medical centers for the eighth year in a row, according to US News, with some of its specialties including nephrology, neurology and neurosurgery, lung and lung surgery and urology claiming their ranking No. 1. Brittany Bowker can be reached at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @brittbowker.

