New Report Describes Urgent Need for Paid Vacation in Nova Scotia – Halifax

A new report by researchers at Acadia University is calling on the Nova Scotia government to enforce permanent and paid sick leave legislation for all employees.

While paid leave has long been a major discussion in the labor rights movement, the report from the Canadian Center for Policy Alternatives said COVID-19 has intensified calls for sick leave legislation.

Paid paid leave allows workers time to recover rather than go to work while they are sick, the report said, titled No Nova Scotian should work ill: The urgent need for universal and paid leave legislation.

This benefits the workshop, but in the case of infectious diseases, it also protects collaborators and members of the public who are clients, patients or service users.

The province introduced a temporary medical leave program during the COVID-19 pandemic, but that only runs until the end of July. It also offers only four paid sick days, far from the 10 recommended by the report.

Lawyers argue that in order to improve public health, reduce gender inequality and improve working conditions for the most vulnerable and marginalized, workers should have access to a minimum of seven, but ideally 10, paid sick days, he said. she.

















The report describes the Nova Scotia Code of Labor Standards legislation as one of the worst in the country. Workers are only entitled to three days’ unpaid medical leave per year.

The NDP Act introduced legislation to introduce six paid sick days in 2018, and calls for medical leave legislation have only increased since then.

The report said 54 per cent of Nova Scotians do not have access to paid medical leave, slightly below the national average of 58 per cent.

Who gets paid medical leave?

According to the report, access to paid sick leave tends to be associated with permanent, full-time and unionized work.

Young workers, workers who are single, have a high school education or less, or earn less than $ 25,000 have the least access to paid health leave, she said.

The report focused on medical leave between three job categories: long-term care workers, teachers and retail workers.

While long-term care workers and teachers tend to have a decent opportunity for paid medical leave (90 percent and 98 percent, respectively) only 42 percent of retailers surveyed had access to some form of paid leave. disease.

Even with access, 65 percent of teachers, 54 percent of long-term care workers, and 53 percent of retail workers said they were still expected to work while ill. This expectation is 71 percent higher for retail workers without paid medical leave.

41 percent of retail workers who do not have access to paid vacation in Nova Scotia reported that they would work ill in the past.

Retail workers were more likely to go to work while ill than teachers and long-term care workers. Even with access to paid medical leave, nearly a third of retail workers surveyed reported that they would work while they were ill, and this number increases only for those who do not have access.

Among retailers without paid medical leave, 41 per cent reported going to work when they were ill, the report said, adding that of those, 88 per cent reported going to work while ill because they needed money.

This highlights the need for paid medical leave especially among precariously employed workers and those in low-paid positions, the report said.

















Meanwhile, 18 percent of teachers and 16 percent of long-term care workers reported that they would work when they were ill, although those jobs are more likely to have access to paid medical leave.

This suggests that it is not enough to secure paid days of illness without making it achievable by addressing barriers for workers who use them, she said.

More research is needed to understand all of these barriers, but they may include the fear of losing a job and the requirement to provide a doctor’s note, which was common before the pandemic, or adherence to a country culture. work.

Researchers at Acadia University conducted a survey of mixed methods among 141 teachers, 151 long-term care workers and 186 retail workers for this report.

Temporary program

Nova Scotia was one of five jurisdictions that introduced some form of medical leave program during COVID-19, with others being the Yukon, Manitoba, British Columbia and Ontario.

The program in Nova Scotia provides up to four days paid by the public for illness between May 10 and July 31.

The Nova Scotias program is shorter in duration as most other programs extend their coverage until September and British Columbia extends their coverage until December, the report said.

While they may be good to have during COVID-19, these programs are insufficient, the report argues. It said that in order for medical leave to be truly effective, it must be:

Universal, regardless of the type of work done.

Paid, to ensure that workers can recover without worrying about losing income.

Suitable, with at least 10 paid sick days.

Permanently, rather than temporarily during COVID-19.

Accessible, removing barriers like a doctor’s note or a minimum service requirement.

The employer is insured, rather than being paid by the government.

Employers should not have the right to hire workers in conditions that compromise health and safety and then pass the costs on to the public, the report said. Just as public holidays and vacations are paid for by the employer, paid sick days must be covered by the employer.

The report, which is available online, concluded that the Nova Scotia government should arrange a permanent requirement for employers to provide sick leave that meets the above criteria.

It’s time for Nova Scotia to recognize that workplace health is public health, she said.