Covid UK vaccine donations along with move to block embarrassing waiver | Foreign Office, Commonwealth and Development Office

The UK has begun exporting doses of coronavirus vaccines to poor countries, announcing that 9 million will be delivered this week worldwide as its domestic program slows.

Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines would begin to leave the UK this week for the first time since the UK donated more than just funding for Covax, an initiative to distribute vaccines to poor countries.

However, vaccine equality campaigns said the move was shamefully inappropriate with the UK among the richest nations blocking efforts to relinquish intellectual property in Covid-19 vaccines and treatments.

The General Council of the World Trade Organization has decided to delay a decision on the renunciation of intellectual property for Covid-19 vaccines and treatments, amid opposition from the UK and Germany.

Although the UK has donated 548 million to Covax, the initiative has a shortage of doses due to a large supply deficit caused by the wave of infections in India, where a major vaccine manufacturer, the Serum Institute, prioritized supplies of interior.

Countries such as Russia and China have been quick to engage in vaccine diplomacy by distributing their vaccines to countries in need, but this will be the first time the UK will send direct doses to countries special.

Of the 9 million doses being donated, 5 million will go to Covax to distribute, but another 4 million will go to other countries directly, including 600,000 doses to Indonesia; 300,000 will be shipped to Jamaica and 817,000 will be shipped to Kenya.

The UK has promised to donate 100 million doses of vaccine in total within the next year, a promise made by Boris Johnson at the G7 summit in Cornwall. About 30 million doses are expected to be shipped by the end of the year and, of these, the UK will donate 80 million doses of Covax but will send 20 million to countries directly.

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said earlier that donations would be made on a strategic basis.

Raab said: The UK is sending 9 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, the first set of 100 million promised doses, to vaccinate the most vulnerable parts of the world as an emergency. We were doing this to help the most vulnerable, but also because we know we will not be safe until everyone is safe.

Dr Seth Berkley, CEO of Gavi, Vaccine Alliance, which co-chairs Covax with the World Health Organization and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, said the UK has been an unwavering supporter of Covax since the beginning of its and this announcement comes at an important time. Global vaccine demand is far greater than supply, leaving millions of the most vulnerable vulnerable, while the highest vaccine coverage worldwide is one of our best shields against new variants.

The cost of this donation is being funded by the UK Official Development Assistance and the Foreign Office said it would go over the ODA’s 0.5% GNI spending target if needed.

Nick Dearden, director of Global Justice Now, which campaigns for the abolition of vaccines, said it was inappropriate to use donations for diplomacy.

He said: This is a global health crisis, not an opportunity for futile self-promotion. Worse still, this weak piece of PR came out on the same day that the UK is blocking real solutions at the World Trade Organization that would allow many of these countries to produce their own vaccines in much larger quantities than donations would to ever reach.

It should not depend on Dominic Raab to decide whether a country is strategically useful enough to deserve some of the UK’s remaining doses. We need to build domestic production in those countries by giving up intellectual property of vaccines and sharing technical knowledge.