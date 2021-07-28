French and Israeli defense ministers to discuss NSO spy case





PARIS, July 28 (Reuters) – France’s defense minister decided on Wednesday to ask her Israeli counterpart what his government knows about an Israeli company facing allegations that its spy was used against public figures including President Emmanuel Macron. Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz would meet with French Defense Chief Florence Parly during a trip to France, in part to share initial findings from an Israeli government assessment of exports to France by NSO Group, which sells spy Pegasus. French government spokesman Gabriel Attal said after a cabinet meeting that Parly would “take the opportunity to ask her counterpart about the Israeli government’s knowledge of NSO activities”. An investigation published by 17 media organizations, led by the Paris-based nonprofit journalism group Forbidden Stories, said spyware had been used in attempted and successful attacks on smartphones belonging to journalists, government officials and activists. human rights. Read more Macron’s phone was on a list of possible targets for surveillance by Morocco, which used Pegasus software, the French newspaper Le Monde reported. Macron has called for an investigation. Israel has set up a senior inter-ministerial team to look into spyware allegations. Read more Israeli officials visited the NSO offices on Wednesday to “assess the allegations made in connection with the company,” an Israeli defense ministry statement said, without giving any details. The NSO said the Pegasus report was “full of misconceptions and uncorrected theories”. The Pegasus is intended to be used only by government intelligence and law enforcement agencies to fight terrorism and crime, the company said. Reporting by Dominique Vidalon in Paris and Rami Ayyub in Tel Aviv; Edited by Christian Lowe and Timothy Heritage Our standards: Principles of Trust of Thomson Reuters.

