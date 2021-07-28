DVIDS – News – US Coast Guard, Royal Bahamas Protection Force performs international port security commitment





By Toger Cmdr. Kate Woods FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. The U.S. Coast Guard International Port Security Team received a six-member delegation from the Royal Navy’s International Shipping and Port Security Unit for a five-day engagement with marine industry representatives in Port Everglades in early June. . By sharing port security best practices with key port security compliance staff members from the U.S. Coast Guard Miami Sector and our industry partners in the Port Everglades, we are facilitating the safe and secure return of shipping operations tourism between our two countries, said Cmdr. Berne Wright of the Royal Bahamas Defense Force and chief delegate for the trip. Five of the six delegates received the COVID-19 vaccine through the Port Everglades vaccination site to initiate the engagement. The group was a subset of many marine industry workers who received the vaccine as part of efforts to reopen the cruise industry. The delegation then participated in numerous capacity-building sessions with U.S. Coast Guard staff, discussing port security plans, the responsibilities of the port facility security officer, and the proper implementation of various tools for port security practices. Port security is a key part of cruise ship operations globally, Cmdr said. Don Davis, International Port Security Liaison Coordinator on the International Coast Guard Port Security Program. We are always excited to work with our Bahamian partners representing our third largest global trading partner, and we all want the shipping system to continue to function normally. The Bahamian delegation attended multi-agency security officer training in Port Everglades and discussed port security operations with facility security officers at the SEACOR Island Lines bulk cargo structure and cruise ship terminal throughout the week. On Friday, the U.S. Coast Guard National Center for Cruise Ship Expertise hosted the delegation to discuss coordination efforts to resume cruise ship operations. The U.S. Coast Guard and the Royal Bahamas Defense Force have a long-term partnership ensuring the security of the shipping system in the Florida Straits. Millions of passengers and millions of dollars in cargo transit the area each year safely and securely due to the ongoing efforts of both organizations. The International Port Security Program seeks to reduce risk to U.S. maritime interests, including U.S. ports and ships, and to facilitate safe maritime trade globally in partnership with global maritime trade partners. Through international port visits, discussing and sharing best port security practices and developing mutual interests in securing ships coming to the United States enhance U.S. port security and the security of the global transportation system. detar. -USCG- Date of Receipt: 06.15.2021 Posting Date: 07.28.2021 14:04 History ID: 401912 Location: PORT EVERGLADES, FL, SH.BA Online images: 14 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN



This work, US Coast Guard, Royal Bahamas Protection Force perform international port security engagement, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

