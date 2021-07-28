Stop Games to Re-mark Canadian EB Game Stores – Top International News





US mixed markets; Pending the Fed announcement Shares in the US market are currently trading mixed with low volumes, as investors expect big announcements from corporations and the Federal Reserve. The Federal Reserve is expected to maintain the same rates in its review announcement today. Tech giants including Apple will announce their quarterly results and there is pressure on these stocks, with Apple more than 2%. Stoxx Europe up 0.43%

Dow Jones is down 0.12%

NASDAQ increased by 0.27% The Sydney blockade was extended for another 4 weeks The Australian government on Wednesday extended the blockade in Sydney by four weeks. In the last 24 hours, Sydney reported 177 new cases and 11 deaths. The state has already been blocked for the past five weeks and restrictions will continue until August 28th. Pfizer grows for better vaccine revenue expectations Pfizer on Wednesday announced an improved forecast for sales of the Covid-19 vaccine by 28.8% to $ 33.5 billion (Rs 2,49,381 crop) compared to the previous forecast of $ 26 billion (Rs 1,93,549 crop). The company expects to sell the 2.1 billion doses of the Covid-19 vaccine it developed with Germany’s BioNTech this year. At the time of writing the stock is more than 2% up to the NYSE. Stop Games to Re-mark Canadian EB Games Stores GameStop Corporation on Wednesday said it has decided to re-launch its subsidiary, EB Games in Canada by the end of 2021. EB Games has about 4,000 stores in Canada and the decision is made based on feedback from customers and shareholders. 737 MAX Helps Boeing to post good profit numbers US aerospace company Boeing on Wednesday reported its first profit numbers in about two years. Operating profit is at $ 755 million (Rs 5,620 harvest) in the second quarter versus a loss of $ 3.32 billion (Rs 24,714 harvest) last year. The company said it is currently building 16,737 MAX aircraft per month. Revenue rose 44% to about $ 17 billion (Year) and stock grew by nearly 5% on the NYSE Bitcoin in the longest winning generation in 2021 The recovery in the world’s largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, has now placed it in its longest winning series in all of this year. Bitcoin rose 7.5% to surpass another $ 40,900 today, gaining for the eighth day. Other currencies including Ethereum went up. Iron ore miner Rio Tinto pays a dividend of Rs 68,000 The world’s largest iron ore miner, Rio Tinto Group, has reported its highest temporary profits. The company has said it will pay $ 9.1 billion (cro 68,000 crores) in dividends to its shareholders. Iron ore miners around the world have reaped profits from rallying at commodity prices. Thousands of crops poured into aid packages have sparked huge purchases for goods like iron ore and copper. However, it is also boosting inflation worldwide. Second time Covid-19 patients have milder symptoms: Ratio Patients who are affected by Covid-19 for the second time currently report showing lower viral load. This means they will have milder symptoms and illnesses. Data from the UK Office for National Statistics have said this from an analysis of the test results from April to July. Consistently, higher viral loads are seen in the first round of infection. Crude oil trading firm; Bullish inventory data West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil is trading with strong support in New York after inventory data from the US once again gave a bullish signal. The American Petroleum Institute (API) has reported that U.S. crude inventories fell 4.7 million barrels last week. This is indicative of the high demand for oil, as the summer travel season continues. The WTI Crude is currently trading around $ 72 / barrel in the market and is more than 10% off July 20 prices.

