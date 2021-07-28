Top 10 world news: WHO warns of rising Covid, US cases to change vaccine laws and more, World News





World Health Organization has warned that a total of 200 million cases could be reported globally within the next two weeks if current trends continue. According to its report, the global number deaths from coronavirus rose 21 percent last week, affecting more regions of America and Southeast Asia. the number of COVID-19 cases worldwide also increased by 8 percent over the past week, with about 540,000 daily infections reported on average. In other news, Joe Biden, The President of the United States, recently revealed that making Coronavirus vaccine mandatory for all U.S. federal workers is under consideration. The announcement follows compulsory vaccination and regular Covid testing for government employees in California and New York. Click on titles to read more Coronavirus deaths increase by 21%, cases can exceed 200 million in two weeks: WHO According to the World Health Organization, globally the death toll from Coronavirus rose 21 percent during the week, with the Americas and Southeast Asia reporting the highest death rates. Biden to make coronavirus vaccine mandatory for federal workers: Reports U.S. President Biden plans to make coronavirus vaccination mandatory for federal workers, according to local reports. Amid fighting between Taliban and Afghan troops, Russia to strengthen Tajik army As the Taliban continue to flood the border areas, Russia announced it would provide Tajikistan with military equipment. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with Dalai Lama’s representative in Delhi US Secretary of State Blinken met with Ngodup Dongchung, the representative of the Dalai Lama, during his visit to New Delhi, the capital of India. The Taliban delegation meets with the Chinese Foreign Minister, holds talks On Wednesday, nine members of the Taliban delegation met with China’s Foreign Minister in a bid to hold peace talks and discuss security issues, according to group officials. Taiwan is launching an investigation into allegations that the former deputy defense minister was a Chinese spy In an investigation believed to be the highest level of suspected espionage across the Taiwan Strait in recent memory, Taiwanese authorities are investigating a former deputy defense minister and several other serving military officers and retirees. Nepal faces competing territorial claims from India, China Nepal Congress leader and former Information and Communication Minister Minendra Rijal have secured a diplomatic solution to the dispute with India and China. Following the anti-mask policy, the California restaurant decides to serve only unvaccinated people A restaurant in California that last year, became famous for adopting an anti-mask policy has adopted an anti-vaccine policy and decided to serve only unvaccinated people. China blocks after-school tuition paid by public school teachers Banshteh imposed a ban on private tutoring provided by primary and secondary school teachers in China. As part of its efforts to reduce family living costs in order to increase the birth rate, the Ministry of Education issued comprehensive rules last week banning after-school tutoring for benefits in the school’s core subjects. Earth’s ‘vital signs’ are deteriorating due to climate change, scientists warn The planet’s vital signals, which indicate how healthy it is, are rapidly deteriorating, according to a group of scientists.

