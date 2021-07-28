SBU Professor Assists in Creating New Global Conservation Standards





An international team of scientists including Stony Brook University professor Resit Akcakaya published a paper on Ecology of Conservation which for the first time implements IUCN Green Species Status, a young global standard to measure how close a species is to being fully ecologically functional throughout its range and how much it has recovered thanks to conservation action. More than 200 authors representing 171 institutions contributed to the paper, which presents preliminary estimates of IUCN Green Status for 181 species, ranging from the pink dove, which was saved from extinction by conservation measures, and the gray wolf, a specieson a promising path to recovering ecological functionality across large areas of its past distribution, although it is currently far from its historic line. Akakaya, a professor in the Department of Ecology and Evolution at Stony Brook University College of Arts and Sciences, is a member of the IUCN SSC task force that developed the Green Species Status method and was previously the lead author of “Increasing Quantitative Species” and conservation success in developing an IUCN green list of species, ”a 2018 paper that first described the method. “The aggravation of the biodiversity crisis requires effective action,” says Akakaya, who took a leading role in the scientific development of the new method. “Green Species Status is the first international standard for measuring the effectiveness of conservation actions using a science-based metric of species recovery. It will provide an objective method for planning and evaluating conservation efforts.” The international team found that many species with the highest risk of extinction also have high potential to recover over the next century. For example, the California condor (Gymnogyps californianus) The Green Status Assessment confirmed that rigorous conservation action prevented species extinction. Although the Green Status of the species is very poor and critically endangered on the IUCN Red List, the Green Status Assessment found that continued support could enable a significant return over the next century with a significant improvement from 25 percent of its fully recovered condition (Mostly impoverished) to 75 percent (Moderately impoverished). Preventing species extinction is the ultimate goal that conservatives have traditionally pursued. But we have realized that the real success would be to bring the fall back to the point where animals, fungi and plants fulfill their ecological functions throughout their range resulting in species that not only survive but are thriving, said Jon Paul Rodrguez, chairman of the IUCN Species Survival Commission. As the world’s first standardized method for assessing species potential and progress toward such a recovery, the IUCN Green Status will help inform conservation plans and direct action to meet national and international goals for 2030 and beyond. tej. It also provides a metric for evaluating and celebrating conservation success. The IUCN Green Species Status will be integrated into IUCN Red List of Threatened Species, which will then provide a more complete picture of the conservation status of the species, including the risk of extinction and the progress of recovery. IUCN Green Status classifies species into nine Species Recovery Categories, indicating the degree to which species are depleted or recovered compared to their historical population levels. Each Green Status assessment measures the impact of past conservation on a species, a species’ dependence on ongoing support, how much a species can gain from conservation action within the next 10 years, and the potential for it to recover over the next century. . The IUCN Red List tells us how close an endangered species is, but it is not intended to provide a complete picture of its status and functioning within its ecosystem, ”said lead author Molly Grace of Oxford University. and co-chair of the IUCN Green Status Working Group. “With IUCN Green Status, we now have a complementary tool that allows us to track species regeneration and dramatically improve our understanding of wildlife status. The IUCN Green Species Status provides evidence that conservation works, giving cause for optimism and impetus for stronger action. The development of the IUCN Global Green Species Standard was led by the IUCN Species Conservation Task Force, in partnership with the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species, IUCN Species Survival Commission, Re: wild, Society Wild Conservation Conservation, University of Oxford, Stony Brook University, Durrell Trust Conservation Trust and the London Zoological Society.

