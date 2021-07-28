Ways out of the Tunisian crisis

BUT there is a success story to emerge from the Arab Spring. Among the countries that overthrew dictators a decade ago, only Tunisia emerged as a full-fledged democracy. His free and fair elections, which include Islamists and secularists, free traders and communists, stand out in a region full of despots. Liberals consider it a beacon of hope: if democracy can flourish in Tunisia, why not in the rest of the Arab world?

Tunisians do not see their country as a model. Ten governments in ten years have failed to curb corruption, improve services or create jobs. Most recently, led by Hichem Mechichi, he tried to deal with one of Africa’s worst explosions at covid-19. On July 25, tens of thousands of Tunisians, taking the courage of the heat and challenging a blockade, protested against his improper administration. That night President Kais Saied suspended parliament and took power.

What a shame it has come to this. Mr Saied was elected two years ago as a reprimand to the political class. He is popular, in large part because he has no political experience. Many Tunisians celebrated his seizure of power, hoping he would clear things up. However democracy is a fragile thing and Mr Saied is treating it roughly. His claim to act in accordance with the law is empty. Large parts of parliament have rejected his actions, some calling them a coup. Already facing economic and health crises, Tunisia now also faces a constitutional one.

This is not the first time its fledgling democracy has been pushed to the brink. Secular and Islamic forces clashed in 2013-14 after two political assassinations. Tunisian leaders, spurred on by trade unions and civil society groups, eventually came up with compromises that saved the system. However, since then, unemployment has remained high and corruption is rampant. As in other countries, the virus has added a new layer of instability. Many Tunisians are nostalgic for the pre-revolutionary period, when there was at least a perception of order under Zine el-Abidine Ben Ali, the last dictator.

However, Ben Ali also left Tunisians angry and desperate (even when he tortured dissidents and looted the state). A strong replacement man is not the answer to Tunisia’s problems. Do you hope Mr. Saied to become one? The former law professor hits them hard as incorruptible, but also relentless. Under the constitution, he can suspend parliament for a maximum of 30 days, however he says he can wait until the situation is resolved. He has banned public meetings of more than three people. Police in Tunisia have raided Al Jazeera, a media outlet seen as sympathetic to Ennahda Islamists, the largest party in parliament. None of this bodes well for Tunisian democracy.

Mr. Saied does not hide the desire for a radical reform of the political system. For a start, he would like the president to have more power and get rid of parties and some elections. Such is the desperate state of Tunisia that no idea should be rejected. But even if he has solutions to the country’s political problems, Mr Saied will try to implement them alone. Supporters of Ennahda, which stylizes itself as a democratic Muslim, will not be displaced. Nor will the other parties be pushed aside by the president, who is an independent.

Many Tunisians blame Ennahda for the diseases of their countries. But Rachid Ghannouchi, its leader and speaker of parliament, helped Tunisia in the 2013-14 crisis by joining a national dialogue and working with Beji Caid Essebsi, a rival at the time. To his credit, Mr. Ghannouchi is again being pragmatic. Ennahda has called on her supporters to get off the streets and suggested a new national dialogue. Mr Saied should receive his proposal.

Western democracies must give their support. Over the past decade countries such as America and France, Tunisia former colonial lord, have done relatively little to keep the only true Arab democracy on track. More help would certainly help. In a sense, the West must overtake Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, which opposed the Arab Spring. However, in response to Mr. Saieds’s actions, America has simply expressed concern.

Ultimately, however, the responsibility to regulate Tunisia falls on its leaders. Painful reforms are needed to reduce large deficits and attract investment. Politicians have spent a decade taking, at best, half measures. Tunisians are right to be angry, but they must not give up democracy. Rather, when their leaders fail, they should vote them out.