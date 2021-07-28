After a long campaign of blocking and vaccinating, is England on the path to normalcy?

LONDONR Last week, he was the most eagerly awaited number on earth, posted daily at 4pm by the British government. When it rose to 4,223 on Wednesday, overturning seven days of decline, it was a reminder that the country road from the pandemic has some turns left in it.

The number of new cases of the coronavirus in the UK, which stood at 27,743 on Wednesday, is still only half of the high level of 547,774 on 17 July. This came two days before Prime Minister Boris Johnson lifted social distance restrictions in England in defiance of those who said it would feed a massive rise in infections.

The reduction of cases has confused scientists and drawn warnings from Mr Johnson and other officials who say it is too early to declare victory a precaution that can be justified from the last position. Inevitably, however, after 16 months of blockades and a vigorous vaccination campaign, the generally declining trend has fueled hopes that the country may finally be on the path to normalcy.

Adding to those hopes, England announced that fully vaccinated travelers from the United States and the European Union would be allowed to enter without entering quarantine. Monday’s effective gesture has not yet been reciprocated by the United States or some European countries, but it nevertheless eases the isolation that many Britons feel as other parts of the world began to reopen.