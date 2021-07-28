International
After a long campaign of blocking and vaccinating, is England on the path to normalcy?
LONDONR Last week, he was the most eagerly awaited number on earth, posted daily at 4pm by the British government. When it rose to 4,223 on Wednesday, overturning seven days of decline, it was a reminder that the country road from the pandemic has some turns left in it.
The number of new cases of the coronavirus in the UK, which stood at 27,743 on Wednesday, is still only half of the high level of 547,774 on 17 July. This came two days before Prime Minister Boris Johnson lifted social distance restrictions in England in defiance of those who said it would feed a massive rise in infections.
The reduction of cases has confused scientists and drawn warnings from Mr Johnson and other officials who say it is too early to declare victory a precaution that can be justified from the last position. Inevitably, however, after 16 months of blockades and a vigorous vaccination campaign, the generally declining trend has fueled hopes that the country may finally be on the path to normalcy.
Adding to those hopes, England announced that fully vaccinated travelers from the United States and the European Union would be allowed to enter without entering quarantine. Monday’s effective gesture has not yet been reciprocated by the United States or some European countries, but it nevertheless eases the isolation that many Britons feel as other parts of the world began to reopen.
It is ironic that with one of the best vaccination programs in the world, we were so completely isolated, said Steven Freudmann, president of the Travel and Tourism Institute, an industry group that lobbied for change. But now there seems to be considerable light at the end of the tunnel.
Whether the outcome is being seen for Englands’s broader anti-virus campaign is less clear. As the number of new cases rose modally on Wednesday, the death toll fell, as did the number of people hospitalized a metric that many experts say is more meaningful as it shows whether vaccines are effective in breaking the link between infection and serious illness.
Still, with the highly contagious Delta variant circulating in the population, the case focus is understandable. When Mr Johnson lifted all but a few restrictions on July 19, a British tabloid declared Freedom Day his health secretary, Sajid Javid, warned that cases could reach 100,000 a day.
Such predictions gave governments the movement of an empty sense of determination; many people worried that it was simply accelerating a dangerous third wave of infections. The sense of dissonance was deepened by the fact that Mr Johnson himself was forced to go into self-isolation after being in contact with Mr Javid, who had tested positive for the virus, even after being fully vaccinated.
Now that it has opened itself up for a revival, England is instead struggling to make sense of a motto with conflicting clues.
Scientists undertake different theories for the lowest level of cases: summer school holidays, which break a chain of transmission; the end of the European football championships, which filled stadiums and pubs; warm weather, which has lured people outside; and a decrease in the number of people being tested either because they are students, no longer tested in school, or because they are avoiding tests to avoid interrupting their vacation plans from a positive result.
After swinging around one million tests a day last week, last week many schools in England were in session, the number of people being tested has dropped to around 800,000 a day.
Some suggest that after living with the virus for a year and a half, people are simply more cautious.
They have not changed their behavior so much, even if the legal restrictions changed, said Devi Sridhar, head of the global public health program at the University of Edinburgh. Eighteen months the pandemic has shown people how to stay safe.
Professor Sridhar said she expected to see a peak of cases, especially among young people, in September following the reopening of schools. The British government has so far decided not to vaccinate children aged 12 to 18, arguing that their resistance to the effects of Covid-19 diminishes the benefits of their inoculation.
Other scientists also say there may be a resurgence in the cases. But with 71 per cent of adults fully vaccinated, some are predicting Britain may soon reach the threshold of herd immunity.
I think I’m positive that by the end of September, October time, we’re going to look back at most of the pandemic, said Neil Ferguson, an epidemiologist at Imperial College London known for his grim scenarios.
Relaxing travel restrictions was a big step towards normalcy. Britain had been criticized for discriminating between travelers who had been vaccinated in Britain and those who had been inoculated elsewhere, without any medical justification.
Vaccinated people arriving in the UK from most countries on the amber list of governments, those with moderately high transmission, have been asked to quarantine if they do not get their shots fired in Britain.
Under the new rules, travelers from the United States, the European Union, Iceland, Norway or Switzerland who have been fully vaccinated with shots authorized by US or European drug regulators will no longer need quarantine, although they will still be required to do a test after you arrive.
The new policy only applies to England, not to all of Britain. Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland make their own decisions regarding foreign travelers.
“We were helping to reunite people living in the US and European countries with their family and friends in the UK,” Transport Secretary Grant Shapps wrote on Twitter.
But residents of the European Union and Britain are still largely barred from traveling to the United States unless they are U.S. citizens. On Monday, the Biden administration said it would continue to restrict the entry of Europeans and Britons into the United States, saying they could further expand the Delta variant.
For British officials, the biggest challenge in the coming days may be to spread the idea that the pandemic is over.
Speaking in a radio interview on Wednesday, Mr Johnson said, “The most important thing is for people to accept that the current situation still requires a lot of care and for people to remember that the virus is still there, so many people have understood.” .
Mr Johnson was pushing against the euphoria of this kind, crashing into the front page of the Wednesday Daily Mail. He quoted an unnamed senior government minister as saying, Covid is above all the noise.
Elian Peltier contributed to the report
Sources
2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/07/28/world/europe/uk-coronavirus-vaccination-freedom-day.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]