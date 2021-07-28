Peru’s new president to be sworn in in office WednesdayExBulletin

Pedro Castillo is a former teacher and son of farmers, who beat his right-wing rival closely. His election, some say, could herald change across the region.

In Peru, a former elementary school teacher named Pedro Castillo is taking the oath of office today. Castillo is a socialist. His parents were farmers who never learned to read. And his coming to power surprised almost everyone. Here is Philip Reeves of NPR.

PHILIP REVES, BYLINE: Pedro Castillo is from the mountains of northern Peru. He is from Chota, one of the poorest provinces. This morning, its people are celebrating as one of them taking on the nation’s highest duty. The festivities will start early, says Exequiel Blanco, a teacher who lives there.

It is revealed: “Everyone is full of hope,” he says. “Soon, they will also be full of food.”

REEVES: “Special celebrations like this usually require holidays that include fried guinea pig and pork and trout from mountain rivers,” says Blanco. Pedro Castillo is 51. He is an elementary school teacher who lives in a house he built with his family, who get up at dawn to milk the cows. In 2017, Castillo made headlines leading a teacher’s salary strike. Yet even a few months ago, most Peruvians had not heard of it. Few people imagined he would soon be in the capital, Lima, at the presidential palace wearing the white hat with wide signatures. No one saw this coming, says Andres Calderon, a law professor at the Universidad del Pacifico in Peru.

ANDRES CALDERON: I would say he was a very strange figure to the general population. Even two months before the first round of general elections, he was voting less than 1%.

REEVES: Peruvian election authorities took more than a month to confirm Castillo’s victory. The final round numbers were very close. His right-wing opponent, Keiko Fujimori, claimed fraud.

PRESIDENT PEDRO CASTILLO: (Speaking Spanish).

REEVES: As he finally celebrated victory last week, Castillo called for national unity.

REEVES: That’s easier said than done. Castillo from the Marxist Free Peru party. Some of his right-wing enemies describe him as a dangerous left-wing radical and compare him to former Venezuelan leader Hugo Chavez. Others say he won because he is a foreigner. And that’s another sign that South Americans are fed up with corrupt political elites, left or right. Jose Carlos Requena is a political analyst writing for El Comercio. He says Castillo is a socially conservative and believes a pragmatic president will emerge

JOSE CARLOS REQUENA: If he thinks it is more appropriate for him to be moderate because most Peruvians prefer moderate politicians, he will be moderate.

REEVES: Fixing Peru’s problems will not be easy. It has the highest death rate in the world from people affected by COVID. Poverty has increased significantly since the onset of the pandemic. Peru’s once-booming economy shrank by 11% last year. Even if Castillo wants to make radical changes, he controls less than a third of Peru’s parliament. That means he is vulnerable to blame, says Andres Calderon.

CALDERON: The biggest threat Peru is facing now is not communism, it is not terrorism, it is instability – political instability with a very weak president, with a very improvised and insecure presidency.

REEVES: Peruvians have a habit of throwing presidents. Last year, they spent three in just one week. As Castillo’s friends, high in the mountains, celebrate his inauguration today with their guinea pig dishes, they will hope for better than that.

Philip Reeves, NPR News.

