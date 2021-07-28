England, Scotland end quarantine for vaccinated Americans

Fully vaccinated Americans can visit England and Scotlandwithout quarantining starting Monday, a long-awaited fighter for change.

“We are helping to reunite people living in the US and European countries with their family and friends in the UK,” Transport Secretary Grant Shapps told Tweet.

Updated travel requirements from the UK government only applied to England, but authorities from Scotland, which sets its own policies, said the country would also waive the 10-day isolation period requirement for people fully vaccinated by the Union. European and USstarting Monday.

Northern Ireland and Wales had not yet announced plans to end their quarantine mandate as of Wednesday afternoon.

The quarantine waiver in the UK comes just a week after the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the US State Department recommended against travel to the UK due to the increasing number of COVD cases.

U.S. citizens have been allowed to travel to the UK during the pandemic but face travel restrictions, including coronavirus testing requirements and quarantine.