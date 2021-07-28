Marriott International launches human trafficking awareness training

The company takes the next step in aiming to train all property associates to recognize and respond to potential trafficking situations by 2025

Marriott International announced today that on July 30, World Anti-Trafficking Day, the company will launch an updated version of its human trafficking awareness training the next step in Marriotts goal of training all its property associates. recognize and respond to potential human trafficking indicators in hotels by 2025.

The world has changed significantly in the five years since the company launched its initial training. COVID-19 has started more contactless and mobile catering experiences, which may make it more difficult to detect potential indicators of trafficking. The new training builds on the original training foundation featuring script-based modules, a mobile-friendly design and enhanced guidance on how to respond to potential human trafficking situations critical improvements based on hotel-level feedback to help collaborators to turn awareness into action and continue the fight against multinational crime. Furthermore, the new training was conducted in collaboration with human trafficking survivors, ensuring that the training is victim-centered and that resources are informed about survivors.

As an industry that cares deeply about human rights and the horrific crime of human trafficking, we have a real responsibility to address this issue in a meaningful way, said Anthony Capuano, CEO of Marriott International. Updated training empowers a global workforce that is ready to recognize and respond to human trafficking and allows our company to live up to our core values.

Through a partnership with ECPAT-USA and with the contribution of Polaris, the two leading nonprofit organizations specializing in combating human trafficking, Marriott launched its original human trafficking awareness training in 2016 and made it mandatory for all property staff both managed and privileged properties globally in January 2017. To date, training has been provided to more than 850,000 associates, which has helped identify cases of human trafficking, protect associates and guests, and support victims, and survivors.

As the company did with its original training, Marriott plans to donate this training and work with ECPAT-USA and the American Hotel and Lodging Association Foundation to make it widely available in early 2022 to help educate the entire industry of hospitality.

“Marriott International has been an important ally in ECPAT-USA child protection work for many years, including developing critical training that gives hotel staff the tools and resources to be able to identify and respond to human trafficking, said Lori L. Cohen, CEO of ECPAT -USA. [from other companies] have already completed the existing e-learning program since we made it available in 2020, and the new information and innovative features of this updated training will facilitate an even greater impact. Awareness and training on these issues are essential for members of the hotel and hospitality industry, and we are so grateful to private sector leaders like Marriott for their long-term cooperation on this issue. “

The training plays a critical role in prevention efforts and we are extremely grateful for the Marriotts’ generosity in providing these innovative awareness-raising training on free human trafficking in industry in collaboration with ECPAT-USA and Polaris with support from the AHLA Foundation, said Chip Rogers, president & CEO, American Hotel and Housing Association. We have already been able to train half a million hotel staff since the start of the original free training in 2020 and these new trainings will continue to help us get closer to our goal of training every hotel staff.

For his up-to-date training, Marriott partnered with Polaris, who operates the National Human Trafficking Line in the United States, to develop storyboards, select scripts based on Hotline calls, and prioritizing the well-being of potential victims. Marriott also worked with survivors consultants and the ECPAT-USA Survivors Council to include significant input from survivors throughout the training.

Polaris is proud to join Marriott International and a team of survivors to create this essential resource. This training transcends general awareness of signs to equip hotel staff with the tools to respond to trafficking situations in ways that are appropriate, nuanced, helpful, and most importantly, centered on survivors. By designing interactive scenario-based exercises and updating guidance for management staff on how to interact with potential victims and survivors of human trafficking, our hope is that this training will enable hotel staff to become a valuable resource. for victims of trafficking worldwide, said Catherine Chen, CEO of Polaris.

The Marriotts’ anti-trafficking efforts are part of its broader platform of social sustainability and influence, Serve 360: Doing Good in every direction, which leads the enterprise ‘s commitment to make a positive and lasting impact wherever it does business. One of the core pillars of the platform, Welcome All and Advance Human Rights, focuses on respect for and respect for human rights. As part of ours Goals of Sustainability and Social Impact 2025, we aim to amplify our training efforts, establish and improve human rights criteria in recruitment and resource policies, and collaborate with industry to address human rights risks.

