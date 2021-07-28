Tuman Global Solutions A Division of Trawick International announces new insurance industry partnership with hotspot coverage





WASHINGTON, July 28, 2021 / PRNewswire / –Tuman Global Solutions, an international insurance broker focused on providing innovative solutions to organizations and individuals operating abroad, is pleased to announce its partnership with Hotspot Cover. A travel insurance firm, Hotspot designs coverage programs for individuals and groups willing to travel to high-risk and hostile territories around the world. “The offer that Hotspot Cover and Tuman Global Solutions will offer to travelers is a rare opportunity in the insurance industry,” he said. Dan Tuman, CEO, Tuman Global Solutions. “This new venture will provide enhanced and personalized insurance solutions for international organizations wishing to invest in geopolitical hotspots.” Providing organizations with as much protection as possible for their interests, the new partnership between the two firms will create a 360-degree insurance offer centered on international organizations seeking to conduct business in volatile geopolitical settings. Cover Hotspot will provide travel insurance, medical insurance and terrorism coverage for areas that are commonly excluded from most travel insurance policies. Tuman Global Solutions will round out the coverage available by offering a full range of traditional commercial insurance products, ranging from Defense Base Insurance, External Group Health, Group Life, Group Disability, Property, Liability Commercial, Professional Responsibility, Political Violence (Including War & Terrorism), Abduction and Retribution, Vehicles / Commercial Fleet, Liability of Directors / Officers, and Transport and Transportation Security. “Hotspot Cover comprehensive travel insurance combined with Tuman Global Solutions’ commercial insurance capabilities is a game changer for international organizations,” he said. Mark Butler, CEO, Hotspot Cover. “Our integrated offer will provide peace of mind for international organizations entering into the possibility of operating in unstable environments.” About Tuman Global Solutions: Tuman Global Solutions offers personalized commercial products that are not readily available elsewhere in the market. In addition, Tuman Global Solutions will provide comprehensive personal insurance plans for migrants ranging from Personal Accident Insurance to Critical Illness Insurance. To learn more about Tuman Global Solutions and to view the portfolio of products available, visit www.tumanglobalsolutions.com. About Hotspot Cover: Cover Hotspot offers a full range of medical travel insurance and emergency and crisis assistance for those wishing to travel to high-risk and hostile regions across the globe. The firm offers benefits that will cover accidental injuries and disability and includes coverage of war and terrorism. Also available and not excluded are medical emergency and evacuation costs that include COVID-19. For more information about Hotspot Cover, please visit www.hotspotcover.com. Hotspot Cover also has the ability to provide customized insurance solutions for larger organizations. Media contacts: John DeLibero

Director of Corporate Communications

+ 1-646-522-1465

[email protected]

SOURCES Trawick International

