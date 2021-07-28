How to vote in the Nova Scotia 2021 election

The COVID-19 pandemic means that voting in the provincial general elections may look a little different this year. Elections Nova Scotia predicts more that people will choose to vote early in person or use written ballots.

Anyone who has lived in Nova Scotia since January 17, 2021 and who is a Canadian citizen 18 years of age and older until election day on August 17, 2021, has the right to cast a ballot.

Voting options

There are several options available to voters in the province.

Under the Election Act, Nova Scotians can vote during elections on any day of the week except Sunday.

Return offices are open for voting on each trip Monday through Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

On the Thursday and Friday before the August 12 and August 13 elections they will remain open until 8 p.m.

On election day, they will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the AT.

Voters casting ballots before election day can vote at any office that returns to the province. On election day, voters can go to the return office in their constituency.

Preliminary surveys

Preliminary voting will also be open for seven voting days just before the election, starting on Saturday, August 7th.

They will close on Sunday, August 8th and reopen on Monday, August 9th through Saturday, August 15th.

The schedule will be from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., except Thursdays and Fridays when preliminary polls will be open until 8 p.m.

Written ballots

All eligible voters in Nova Scotia have the opportunity to vote by ballot.

Voting can be downloaded ballot boxes can be sent online voters.

Once a ballot paper has been issued for writing, personal voting is no longer possible.

The post office for ballots to write is 6pm on Saturday, August 7th.

People who submit their ballots in person or through an agent outside their polling station must return the ballot by 6pm on Saturday, August 14th.

If ballots are being delivered in the person’s voting area, the deadline is 15:00 on election day: Tuesday, August 17th.

On election day

The opportunity to vote in person on election day is also available to people who have not already been issued a ballot.

Special circumstances

People who are homeless, people in residential or hospital facilities, military personnel and people who are incarcerated have an opportunity to vote in the provincial general election.

Return officers organize visits to senior day residences on election day and long-term care facilities housing more than 10 people.

In accommodating facilities less than 10 people, arrangements will be made with the administrator for a team to help residents complete the ballots.

People living in shelters or who are homeless and qualified as voters can designate a shelter as their place of residence.

Posters at the shelters will show the location of polling stations for those who want to vote in person. When you register to vote, a form must be completed and the applicant will be required to identify themselves by name and signature.

Students living in a college or university residence should choose either their home or school as their primary residence.

People in the hospital and military personnel who are out of the province on duty can vote by ballot.

For people who are incarcerated inside or outside the province, Nova Scotia Elections will review their applications for a ballot to determine their right to vote. If acceptable, arrangements will be made for their vote to be recorded at the relevant return office.

Where to vote?

If you’re not sure where to vote,look up your address on the Nova Scotia Election websiteto find your designated polling station.

There are other ways to find out where to vote:

Check your voter information card if you have received a mail.

Call Nova Scotia Elections on 800-565-1504 for assistance.

Call your local returning official to find out where to vote.

The COVID-19 protocols will be in force at all polling stations and voters are required to follow instructions and direction signs.

What should you bring?

Ideally, bring your voter information card and a piece of government-issued identification that bears your name, photo, and address, such as your driver’s license.

A separate driver’s license will suffice, but you will only need a little more to vote.

You can also bring two documents that show your name, including one that also has your address. Examples of eligible documents are your voter information card, health card, social security card or telephone or energy bill.

If you do not have the proper documentation, you can take an oath to say who you are and where you live.

A pencil will be issued to each voter to mark his or her vote, but Nova Scotia Election is suggesting that people have their pen with them in case they need to fill out a form.