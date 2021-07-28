New affordable housing complex coming to Brandon





WINNIPEG – A new housing complex with 48 affordable units is coming to Brandon, Man. On Wednesday, federal and provincial governments announced they would work with Brandon City on the complex, which will be built on the site of the former Fleming School. “Our government is helping every Canadian to have a safe and affordable place to call home,” said Ahmed Hussen, the minister for families, children and social development, in a press release. Our investments, through the National Housing Strategy, will effectively help those most in need, both in Brandon and across the country. This is the National Housing Strategy at work. The $ 11 million project will have 42 two-bedroom units and six three-bedroom units. Among these total units will also be eight units on the main floor made accessible to persons with disabilities or mobility issues. Rent in the new complex should remain affordable for 20 years. Our government continues to make significant investments in affordable housing so that all households in Manitoba, including those on lower incomes, have a safe place to call home, said Rochelle Squires, Minister of Families Manitobas. Affordable housing creates lifelong benefits and strengthens our communities and the province as a whole. The governments of Canada and Manitoba are providing $ 1.56 million over two years for the complex, with potential for future investments. The City of Brandon is securing $ 1.56 million from provincial funds to ensure the project is fully affordable. He is also contributing a 20-year compensatory grant equal to 50 per cent of the municipal tax payable, as well as land, which is valued at more than $ 1 million. Private developer Kirk Brugger is leading the project. Construction is set to begin in the spring of next year. Brugger noted that this project is close to his heart. Ten years ago this summer we lost our daughter Kayleigh and her boyfriend Paul in an accident, Brugger said. Kayleigh volunteered to teach English to immigrant children, and Paul came from a zealous immigrant family that still calls Brandon home. We dedicate this project to their memory.

