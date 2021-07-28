Sunrider International Appoints Deb Bursley as Chief Marketing Officer | tidings





TORRANC, California., July 28, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Sunrider International, a global sales company of health and well – being, is pleased to announce the appointment of Deb Bursley as Chief Marketing Officer. In its role, Deb will oversee all marketing strategies and initiatives to drive company growth by leveraging its expertise in digital marketing, product marketing, communications, creative services, and customer analysis. Bursley has extensive top-level experience in the direct sales industry. From $ 1 billion, to average, to start-ups, Deb has worked with both parties and multi-level marketing (MLM) business models throughout her marketing career. “Deb’s experience of leading key marketing teams for leading direct sales companies will greatly benefit Sunrider as we continue to grow our brand,” said Sunrider CEO Sunny Beutler“She has an excellent reputation and we are confident that Deb will be able to contribute significantly to the growth, development and excitement of our teams and Independent Business Owners.” An MBA graduate with bilingual fluency in English and Spanish, Bursley’s career in marketing has spanned several disciplines, including corporate and affiliate branding, product branding, product development, communications and social media. “Being part of a company that combines the best of Eastern plant wisdom with modern Western technology to produce world-class plant products for a healthy life is truly a privilege. I’m excited to help Sunriders around the world. share company life – switching products to innovative ways, “Bursley said. About Sunrider International Sunrider International, a manufacturing, direct selling and retail company, was founded in 1982 by Dr. Tei-Fu and Oi-Lin Chen. The five Dr. Chen’s grown children hold senior executive positions within the multi-generational family enterprise, either directly at corporate headquarters or on the Board of Directors. Their passion for people led them to create proven herbal products that help others achieve optimal health and well-being and a business opportunity that offers them the freedom to live happier and more balanced lives. Led by proprietary expertise, Sunrider is a global direct selling company that currently includes nearly 50 locations. Contact: Elizabeth Rodger Communications Pierce Mattie [email protected] View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sunrider-international-appoints-deb-bursley-as-chief-marketing-officer-301343504.html SOURCE Sunrider International

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wfmz.com/news/pr_newswire/pr_newswire_stocks/sunrider-international-appoints-deb-bursley-as-chief-marketing-officer/article_f305b03e-6416-58df-8a51-dd4b4732fb5e.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos