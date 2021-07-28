International
International Food Options Expand to Southern Pines tidings
Downtown Southern Pines is home to two new restaurants, both with popular menus.
Jayas Indian Cuisine has relocated to Broad Street after operating for three years from a receipt kitchen on May Street. Block, a combination of Steve TK on Morganton Road and Bamboo Boba Caf on Broad Street, has opened on Pennsylvania Avenue.
Longtime restaurants James and Keena Lam opened the Bamboo Boba Caf at Nosh the Deli’s former home in July 2020, adding it to an entrepreneurial lineup that included Steves TK Pizza and Hot Subs on Morganton Road and Mai Phi in the US 1.
Bamboo, serving boba tea, smoothies and small, Asian-fusion dishes, was an instant hit. The popularity of our Asian menu has grown quite a bit and we hear a lot about people choosing it as a healthier option, James Lam said at the time.
In April, the family decided to combine Steves TK Pizza and Hot Subs and Bamboo Boba Caf in one location large enough to accommodate both menus at the former Meat and Greek home, at 290 W. Pennsylvania Ave. in the center of Southern Pines.
It has been a vision for quite some time, says Lam. We wanted to focus more on food quality and experience, and just putting everything under one roof would make it easier.
Steves TK and Bamboo Boba closed in May in preparation for the move. The block opened in mid-July.
The block is serving items from all three menus so customers can order everything from wood-fired pizza and hot submarine sandwiches to chicken and pho beef, fried pasta and mango boba tea.
That’s a good thing for us and for small families, Lam says. We know kids can be a little picky about where they want to go and what they want to eat, so this gives them a place to get some of everything.
Visit the Block from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, or find them by searching for the Block on Facebook or Instagram. The number is (910) 725-7024.
Three years after opening their take-only location at 1020 N. May St., Ekambaram (Maran) and Jayarani (Jaya) Elamaran have closed that location to move into space released by Bamboo Boba Caf 169 NE Broad St.
The couple has been serving Southern Pine with Indian food for over two decades. Maran and Jaya opened the space on May Street in 2018, in the conviction of Jayas’s friends and hotel clients, where they had a successful business of making. They later opened a food truck of the same name and started looking for the right place to provide dinner service.
The restaurant will continue to focus on daily specials, Maran says, but not a big simple and excellent menu. The family will also continue to operate the food truck.
Indian Jayas cuisine is open from Tuesday to Sunday. Lunch is served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and dinner from 5-9 p.m. In the middle hours, customers can stop for small bites or a cold lass: a mixture of yogurt, water, spices and fruit. For more information, find the restaurant on Instagram or Facebook, or call 910-725-0875.
