



LONDONR (AP) Travelers fully vaccinated from the United States and much of Europe will be able to enter Britain without quarantine starting next week, UK officials said Wednesday a welcome move by suffering Britains from the travel industry. The British government said people who have received both doses of an FDA-approved vaccine in the US or from the European Medicines Agency, which regulates medicines for the European Union and several other countries, will be able to receive money and upon arrival coronavirus tests instead of self-isolation for 10 days after entering England. The rule change takes effect on Monday at 4am UK time (0300 GMT). The Scottish Government, which sets its own health policy, took the same decision. Wales said it would also approve the change although its Labor-led government said it regretted the decision by London Conservative governments. However, as we share an open border with England, it would be ineffective to enter into separate agreements for Wales, he said. Northern Ireland, which is also part of the United Kingdom, has not announced what it plans to do yet. Only people who have been vaccinated in Britain can pass the 10 day quarantine when they arrive from most of Europe or North America. There is one exception to the rule change: France, which the UK has called a higher risk due to the presence of the beta variant. Visitors from France will continue to face quarantine. Heathrow Airport chief executive John Holland-Kaye said the government had made the right decision. British Airways also welcomed the move, but urged the government to go further and ease restrictions on visitors from more countries. Claire Walker, co-executive director of the British Chambers of Commerce, said the announcement was welcome news. The long-term recovery of our entire economy also depends on the reopening of the UK to bilateral flows of people and trade, she said. Change is not reciprocal. Some European countries, including Italy, require British visitors to quarantine upon arrival. The US also announced this week that it is holding a ban on most international visitors and has advised Americans not to travel to the UK, citing an increase in infections driven by the more contagious variant of the delta. Virgin Atlantic chief executive Shai Weiss called on the US to end its travel ban and for the UK to go further in opening up international travel. Weiss said a continued extremely cautious approach to international travel will further impact the economic recovery and the 500,000 jobs in the UK that are at risk. British Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said he expected the US to ease its travel restrictions. We can only set the rules at our end, he said. We can not change it on the other hand, but we expect that over time they will issue that executive order, which was actually signed by the previous president, and stop inbound travel. ___ Follow all AP stories in the coronavirus pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic.

