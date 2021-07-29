International
Mandatory masks and a five-kilometer rule will now apply to eight Sydney concern LGAs
A day after extending the blockade of Greater Sydney until at least Saturday, August 28, and also designating three other parts of the city as troubled areas under stricter home conditions, New South Wales Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian has announced further restrictions on people living in eight specific local government areas. Residents of LGAs Parramatta, Georges River, Campbelltown, Fairfield, Canterbury-Bankstown, Liverpool, Blacktown and Cumberland are now allowed to leave their homes for work outside their areas if they are considered authorized workers. Now, they will not be able to travel more than five miles from home in general and will have to wear masks whenever they leave home.
Prime Minister Berejiklian announced the new rules today, Thursday, July 29, advising that the changes “also be based on health advice on compliance, on ensuring that everyone across the state, especially those areas of concern, are done the right thing. “
The stricter restrictions come as NSW reported 239 new cases purchased in the country COVID-19 identified by 8pm on Wednesday, July 28, with at least 66 infectious cases in the community during their contagion period.
“We can only assume that things are likely to get worse before they improve, given the amount of infectious people in the community. Can we stress again, as we have done in recent weeks: most of these broadcasts are happening between families. and in the workplace, but also in health facilities, “said the Prime Minister.
Regarding masks, the Prime Minister said that “if you are in a Local Government Area of Concern, you should make sure to wear a mask at all times. If you step outside your home, you should wear a mask at all times. where it is “.
The five-kilometer rule will take effect from midnight tomorrow, Friday, July 30, and will restrict people living in eight LGAs from moving within a five-kilometer radius to their homes. “Unless there are exceptional circumstances, you should make sure that you do not move within a five-mile radius of your home. It does not matter if it is for shopping. It does not matter if it is for other exercises you are allowed to leave the house. You can not move beyond a five-kilometer radius, and this includes single bubbles.If you want to have a single bubble in an area of local government concern, you can not make someone move or you can move within five kilometers of the place where you live, “advised the Prime Minister.
The rest of Greater Sydney current residence rules still apply in the LGAs of Parramatta, Georges River, Campbelltown, Fairfield, Canterbury-Bankstown, Liverpool, Blacktown and Cumberland. As has been the case since the end of June, everyone can leave home for only four essential specific reasons: to work and study if you can not do it at home; for essential purchases; for outdoor exercises; and for reasons of compassion, which includes medical treatment, obtaining a COVID-19 test, and vaccination.
Also, only businesses that are considered “critical minorities” are allowed to stay open. Stores that may continue to be welcomed by customers include supermarkets, grocery stores, butchers, bakeries, fruit and vegetable stores, liquor stores, and fishmongers; pharmacy and chemists; and stores that sell mostly health, medical, maternity and baby equipment. Also allowed to stay open: pet supply stores, post offices, newspapers, office supply stores, gas stations, car rental places, banks, hardware stores, nurseries and places selling construction goods , agricultural and rural.
Any retail environment that does not fall into the above categories is closed to physical customers, but they can make purchases, home deliveries and click and place orders. If you need supplies, only one person from each household can go shopping every day to buy essential items and browsing prohibition is also prohibited.
Carpooling is still out of the cards, unless you are in a vehicle with your family members. And, you can still exercise only in groups of two outside or as a family.
The Prime Minister noted that while stricter rules will come into force for the eight LGAs considered areas of concern now, that list of regions could be expanded. “Depending on health councils, there may be more local government areas coming in those troubled areas or coming out depending on the number of cases,” she said.
As always, Sydneysiders are also required to continue to frequently check NSW health long list of locations and places that positive cases of coronavirus have visited. If you have been to any place marked on specific dates and times, you will need to be tested immediately and follow NSW Health self-isolation guidelines.
For symptoms, you should look for coughs, fevers, sore throats or scratches, shortness of breath or loss of smell or taste, and being tested in a clinic if you have any.
Greater Sydney, the Blue Mountains, the Central Coast, Wollongong and Shellharbour will remain at a standstill until at least 12.01 on Saturday, 28 August. For more information about COVID-19 status in NSW, go to NSW Health website.
Main image: NSW Destination.
Published July 29, 2021 by
Sarah Ward
