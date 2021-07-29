International
Some fires before Christ show aggressive behavior as teams prepare for more hot weather
Officials with the British Columbia Fire Service say the low humidity and hot temperatures that arrive this week are fueling aggressive activity in some fires.
This after a modest break from lightning strikes and high winds had reduced the number of new fires that started in recent days as teams fought about 250 fires across BC
Forrest Tower, a fire service spokesman, says the fire outside the control of Sparks Lake northwest of Kamloops has increased to nearly 655 square miles.
At a public update event hosted by the Thompson-Nicola Regional District, Tower said there was “some extreme fire behavior” in the north of the fire, but the priority is to ensure the fire does not threaten communities in the southeast.
He added that aggressive fire behavior has also been seen around the southern wings of the nearly 198-square-mile fire in Tremont Creek south of Ashcroft.
The White Rock Rock Lake fire, about 200 square miles, burning northeast of Merritt is also seeing a significant increase due to the weather, and Columbia Shuswap Regional District says extremely smoky conditions have made it difficult for aircraft to fly. go out on fire.
He says the combination of hot temperatures and a drop in relative humidity means fires are expected to be more intense and the effect of any wind will be amplified.
“We can get some rest from the wind as this type of ridge has a stable mass of air over these fires, but the added challenge is that even if there can be strong winds, any wind will have a significant impact on these fires, “Tower said Wednesday.
Teams are doing the planned ignition to reduce fuel on the paths of those fires, he said.
If they can set up checkpoints to prevent the spread of fire in Lake Sparks in the southeast, he said, then the fire service could recommend that the regional region start thinking about reducing evacuation orders.
There are nearly 40 other fires with logs burning across the province since Wednesday, meaning they are highly visible or pose a potential threat to public safety.
Recent data from the province show more than 60 evacuation orders covering 3,375 properties, while more than 18,000 more properties are on standby.
Environment Canada has issued heat warnings for most of the South Coast and specific weather statements for many other Southern Inner regions. Temperatures are expected to reach from mid-low to mid-30s near the coast and the upper 30s inland, with only modest cooling overnight and little relief by Sunday.
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/british-columbia/bc-wildfires-july-28-2021-1.6121143
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
