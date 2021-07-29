US News & World Reports names hospital no. 2 of the Cleveland Clinic in the country Local News





The Cleveland Clinic was ranked No. 2 hospital in the country and No. 1 Hospital in cardiology and heart surgery by US News & World Report. This is the 27th year in a row, the Cleveland Clinic won the No. 1 ranking. 1 in cardiology and heart surgery and 23rd in a row that has won a top five lineups. The Cleveland Clinic was founded 100 years ago on the belief that physicians should work together as a team to serve the well-being of patients. A century later, the organization remains a team of patient-centered teams, Cleveland Clinic CEO and President Tom Mihaljevic said in a press release. Even in the most difficult times during the COVID-19 pandemic, our caregivers rose to the occasion to provide the highest patient care. Rankings like these from US News affirm the ongoing care of our caregivers to provide patients with the best care anywhere, no matter the challenges. The Cleveland Clinic specialties were recognized with the top 10 rankings in cardiology and heart surgery, first; geriatrics, second; rheumatology, second; urologist, second; gastroenterology and GI surgery, third; gynecology, third; cancer, i pesti; lung and lung surgery, fifth; neurology and neurosurgery, seventh; orthopedist, seventh; and ophthalmology, 10. We are honored to be recognized by US News & World Report as the nation’s leading nation-based heart care hospital for 27 consecutive years, said Lars Svensson, president of the Cleveland Heart, Vascular and Thoracic Institute Clinics, in release . As the Cleveland Clinic celebrates its centenary, we share this honor with the physicians who came before us. Their pioneering work in both surgery and cardiovascular medicine continues to inspire our caregivers to provide high quality, compassionate care for our patients and to open new ground in research and treatment innovations. In addition to the main Cleveland Clinic Hospital, three other Cleveland Clinic hospitals earned national rankings from US News. The Cleveland Fairview Hospital Clinic was ranked No. 21 in orthopedics and No. 40 in neurology and neurosugering. The Cleveland Hillcrest Hospital Clinic in Mayfield Heights ranks no. 41 in Cardiology and Cardiac Surgery, no. 43 in GI gastroenterology and surgery and no. 43 in neurology and neurosurgery. The Cleveland Weston Clinic in Florida was ranked 31st in Gastroenterology and GI surgery. Highlights for the Cleveland Clinic include: The Cleveland Clinic has the No. 1 hospitals listed in Ohio, as well as in the suburbs of Cleveland, Miami / Ft. Lauderdale and Akron. Four of the top seven hospitals in Ohio are the Cleveland Clinic’s main hospital campus, the first, Hillcrest, tied for fourth, Fairview, sixth, and Akron General, seventh. State and regional ranking: Cleveland Clinic Nr. 1 in Ohio; Nr. 1 in the Cleveland Metro Area

Cleveland Hillcrest Hospital Clinic Nr. 4 (draw) in Ohio; Nr. 3 in the Cleveland Subway area

Fairview Hospital Cleveland Clinic Nr. 6 in Ohio; Nr. 4 in the Cleveland Subway Area

Cleveland Akron Clinic Nr. General 7 in Ohio; Nr. 1 in Akron Metro Area

Cleveland Martin Health Clinic Nr. 25 (draw) in Florida

Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital No. 31 (draw) in Florida US News uses objective methodologies to rank its best hospitals including risk-adjusted survival and home discharge rates, nursing volume and quality, among other indicators related to care. US News rated more than 4,750 medical centers nationwide in 15 specialties and 17 procedures and conditions for its 2021-22 ranking. To appear in Honor Roll, hospitals had to have high scores in many of these areas of care. Only 20 hospitals, including the Cleveland Clinic, made the honorary list, a distinction given to hospitals that offer the highest quality of care in a range of specialties, procedures and conditions. Sammi Fremont is the Internship of the Editors of Clifford and Linda Wolf.

