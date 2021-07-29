Winsby announces men’s golf recruiting class 2021-22

BABSON PARK, Fla. (July 28, 2021) Chief of Golf at Webber International University Stuart Winsby has announced the Warriors recruiting class for men’s golf for the upcoming 2021-22 season.

The class includes four players from the state of Florida and four international players from countries such as the UK, Germany and France. The class also includes some great local talent: Avery Hurst of Sebring, Florida, was named Highlands County Player of the Year in 2020. Clay Jacobs of Babson Park, Florida was the individual golf champion at Polk County 2020, and was Polk County 2021 golfer of the year. Rease Thompson from Winter Haven, Florida, was named the First All-Polk County Team.

Introducing the Men’s Golf Recruitment Class 2021-22:

Name: Avery Hurst

Hometown: Sebring, Fla.

High School: Sebring High School

Average points: 73.6

Previous academic achievement: Honors and gift classes

Previous Athletic Achievements: Circle Champion

Awards: Highlands County Golf Ball in 2020

Major Academic: Criminal Justice Management

Career Path: Forensic Medicine

Personal Quote: “God gives you what you can afford.”

Who do you want to thank for this opportunity? My high school coaches and friends and family who have helped me become a better person.

Why Webber? The opportunity it gave me to extend my golf career.

What are you looking forward to for Webber? Being able to play on a team and travel while playing golf.

What do you want for your sport? The mental resistance she puts on me and the people I meet.

Name: Tom Youds

Hometown: Windsor, London, UK

High School: Stowe School

Average points: 74

Previous Academic Achievement: GCSE and A Levels

Previous Athletic Achievements: Golf Captain at School, Lawyer Club Champion, Luka Donald Salver Runner-up. County, Rugby State and Cricket.

Major Academic: Sports Business Management

Career Path: Professional golfer in the PGA tournament

Motivational quote: “When you are not practicing, someone else is getting better.”

Personal Quote: “Failure is part of success.”

Who do you want to thank for this opportunity? My parents and ProDreamUSA

Why Webber? A smaller university suits me and throughout the sunny weather.

What are you looking forward to for Webber? I look forward to representing Webber and meeting new people.

What do you want for your sport? Golf challenges you mentally and physically.

Name: Carl Rosenholm

Hometown: Gothenburg, Sweden

High School: Katrinelundsgymnasiet

Previous College: Point University

Average points: 74.7

Previous Academic Achievements: Dean List 2020 and 2021

Previous Athletic Achievements: Top 100 in the Golfstat 2020 rankings and top 20 as a beginner. Winner of Hulta Junior Open 2018.

Awards: Player of the Year at Golf Club Forsgårdens in 2016, 2017 and 2019. Winner of the Dagnelid Golf Scholarship in 2018.

Major Academic: Business Management

Career Path: Professional Golfer

Motivational quote: “Opportunities do not happen, you create them.”

Personal Quote: “The only person you are destined to become is the person you decide to be.”

Who do you want to thank for this opportunity? My family, me and coach Winsby.

Why Webber? The golf team has a good group of boys in a competitive environment.

What are you looking forward to for Webber? Meeting some young people and playing a very good golf to complete my degree.

What do you want for your sport? I love it just because it’s so hard and the difference between success and failure is so small.

Name: Fabrice “Fab” Laudé

Hometown: Wesley Chapel, Fla.

High School: Range Wiregrass High School

Average points: 79

Previous Athletic Achievements: Three times MLP for university golf, twice First First Team Conference, Once Second Second Team Conference

Major Academic: Undecided

Motivational quote: “Always make a total effort, even when the odds are against you.” Arnold Palmer

Personal Quote: “Train like no other, so you can play like no one else.”

Who do you want to thank for this opportunity? I would like to thank Coach Winsby for giving me the opportunity to take my golf game to the collegiate level. I look forward to establishing a connection with him throughout the years. I would also like to thank Coach Mcclone, my rocking coach, for informing me about Webber and their excellent academic program, as well as their growing golf team. Last but not least, I would like to thank my godfather who introduced me to the game and my parents and family for their support throughout my life and helped me become the person I am today. Thanks to my high school coaching staff, coaches Mike Horrigan and Logan Horrigan, for their support and for helping me get to the next level of golf.

Why Webber? I chose Webber because it is an excellent school with an important academic program and a growing golf team with an excellent coaching staff.

What are you looking forward to for Webber? I look forward to meeting new friends and building a strong bond with my teachers, coach and friends over the coming years.

What do you want for your sport? I love golf because it is a very challenging sport physically and mentally. I love challenges. You can never be perfect in this game; you have to insist when something is not going your way.

Fun fact: Born at Arnold Palmer Children’s Hospital.

Name: Clay Jacobs

Hometown: Babson Park, Fla.

High School: Lake Wales High School

Average points: 73

Previous Academic Achievement: Member of the National Honorary Society, Graduate Magna Cum Laude

Previous Athletic Achievements: Individual Golf Champion in Polk County 2020, Regional Champion Class 2A Classifier, Three-time FHSAA State Golf Championship Qualifier for boys, 2021 Golf

Major Academic: General Business Studies

Career Path: Undecided

Motivational quote: “hard to beat a person who never gives up.” Baby Ruth

Personal Quote: “Success in this game depends less on the strength of the body than on the strength of the mind and character.” Arnold Palmer

Who do you want to thank for this opportunity? I would like to thank my parents for giving me everything I have.

Why Webber? It felt good when I was so close to home and I was able to play golf.

What are you looking forward to for Webber? I look forward to meeting new people and learning new things.

What do you want for your sport? I love the concept that is so simple yet, it is so difficult.

Name: Timo Gangl

Hometown: Berlin, Germany

High School: Sankt Marien

Average points: 72.5

Previous Athletic Achievements: Champion Berlin-Brandenburg, First National Qualifier, Runner-up Berlin-Brandenburg, 29th in the National Championship, Age group First 18 Magic Moments (second overall) (new global golf), Championship of the GJGT Tournament with runner-up round 69 (-3).

Major Academic: Finance, International Business

Career Path: Professional Golfer

Motivational quote: “Never give up.”

Personal Quote: “Practice like you never won; play like you never lost.”

Who do you want to thank for this opportunity? My parents

Why Webber? I had the best feeling of joining Webber.

What are you looking forward to on Webber? Expect a great team with a great coach and win as much as possible.

What do you want for your sport? You race against yourself.

Name: Rease Thompson

Place of birth: Winter Haven, Fla.

High School: Winter Haven High School

Average points: 74

Previous Academic Achievements: Talent Program, Cambridge Program, National Society of Honor

Previous Athletic Achievements: Winter Haven No.1 High School Player, All-Polk First Team Player, Lowell High School No.1 Second, Nr. 3 at the conference as the second.

Major Academic: Business

Career Path: Anything related to golf

Motivational quote: “Some people want it to happen, some want it to happen, others make it happen.” Michael Jordan

Personal Quote: “Stay scared, but do it anyway.”

Who do you want to thank for this opportunity? Coach Winsby, my mom and dad.

Why Webber? Webber is local and I have always heard great things.

What are you looking forward to for Webber? Getting a good education and playing golf.

What do you want for your sport? Sports is an individual sport; just me against the course.

Name: Joachim Toft

Hometown: Villennes-sur-Seine, France

High School: St. Thomas

Average points: 72.4

Previous Academic Achievements: Bachelor Degree in Business Administration and International Management

Previous Athletic Achievements: 250 leading amateurs of France

Academic Director: Business Administration and Management

Motivational quote: “The best views come after the hardest climbs.”

Personal Quote: “Mistakes are part of the game. How well you recover from them is a sign of a great player.”

Who do you want to thank for this opportunity? Coach Stuart first of all gave me this chance and maybe my parents who supported me from the beginning when I started golf at the age of 15.

Why Webber? Because I liked the contact with coach Stuart and for me the first contact with an important person in my student life is the most important thing.

What are you looking forward to for Webber? Absolutely everything, golf, school and people.

What do you want for your sport? Five hours on a golf course; you need to focus on showing yourself that you can do better week after week.