Duterte claims that he has no copy of the ICC Statute in Rome





Metro Manila (CNN Philippines, July 29) President Rodrigo Duterte said Wednesday that he still has no copy of the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court signed by the Philippines. During his weekly speech, he explained that there is no copy of the statute because it was not published in the Official Gazette. Publication in the Official Gazette is a requirement before any law enters into force in the country. “Wala akong copy of hanggang angayon Rome Statute (I do not have a copy of the Rome Statute so far). Copy of Wala akong (I do not have a copy). I do not know what I did, if it is a crime, a mistake , I do not know, “said Duterte. The president also said his move to withdraw from the statute in 2019 was an empty gesture. “I have never read that document and so I do not know what that devil is) now you are asking me to be prosecuted,” he said. “Ang winithdraw ko (what I pulled) was nothing really. It was an empty gesture (because) there was nothing to pull in the first place. Ginawa ko lang iyun (I did it) just for her “I was impressed by everyone. I was really pulling nothing,” he added. The Philippines became a signatory to the ICC Rome Charter in 2000 and ratified it in 2011, becoming the 117th State Party. In 2018, Duterte said the country would do it withdraw from ICC “effective immediately” following criticism of his administration, which he said were “drafted by United Nations officials”, as well as an attempt by the ICC special prosecutor to place him under his jurisdiction. But the Supreme Court said the Philippines is still obliged to co-operate after former ICC prosecutor Fatou Bensouda sought an authorization to look at the crime against humanity allegedly committed in the Duterte administration’s fight against drugs. Duterte has consistently given up on this and said he would face a Philippine court only if his anti-illegal drug campaign was investigated.

