A warming Earth will bring more extreme rainfall, new research shows

Houses destroyed on the Ahr River in Rec, Germany, after devastating floods hit the region earlier … [+] this month.

AFP through Getty Images



About two-thirds of the world’s land area will experience wetter, more volatile conditions as the Earth warms, making extreme rainfall and flooding more likely, a new study has found.

This month has seen floods spread to almost every continent, from the US to China, from India to Italy, to extraordinary events that climate scientists say have become more extreme by climate change.

But research by the Atmospheric Physics Institute (IAP) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) and the Meteorological Office of the United Kingdom (Met), published today in the journal Advances in Science, indicates that most communities will experience even more extreme humid conditions with each degree of temperature rise.

The findings are significant not only because of flood risk: from drinking water to agriculture and hydroelectric power, a predictable water supply is vital for virtually all forms of human activity.

Using a range of methods, including model simulations developed by the Met Office Hadley Center in the UK, the researchers found that while average rainfall is expected to increase at an average rate of 2.32% per degree Celsius of heat in it worldwide, the variability of precipitation will increase between 4.85 and 5.70% per degree of heat in all regions.

What does this mean?

“There is a strong indication that regions where rainfall becomes more variable will experience even more extreme rainfall,” Wenxia Zhang of the IAP and lead author of the study told me. This will mean that in areas such as Northern Europe, China, Central Africa and North America more extreme rainfall is expected under global warming with a [range of] resilience and confidence.

So it’s not that countries will necessarily have more rain on average; is that they see rain events becoming heavier and less predictable.

Research also suggests that instead of floods necessarily becoming more frequent, heavier rainfall may make them more devastating.

There should be a difference between more frequent floods and more extreme floods, Zhang said, adding that increasing the intensity or frequency of extreme rainfall is likely to increase the risk of flooding, but rainfall is not the only factor affecting flooding. .

But if rainfall is to become more variable, could this also mean that wetlands may see more dry periods and droughts?

Hardly hard to say, Zhang admitted. Based on this research, most of the already wet regions are expected to become wetter and more changeable. Such an amplified change could mean more intense rainfall, or drier periods, or both. It is possible, but not certain that these regions will see more dry periods with little or no rainfall.

Severe drought has gripped parts of the Western United States, emptying lakes and reservoirs. But … [+] things can be set to get worse.

Getty Images



Indeed, the document also shows that while wetlands will see greater variability in rainfall, some arid regions may see further extremes, with droughts that may last longer. Southern Europe, including Spain and the north and south of the African continent are some of the regions where this can happen.

The amplified variability of rainfall manifests the fact that global warming is making our climate more extreme in wet and dry conditions, with wider and possibly faster transitions between them, Zhang said. The wider changes resulting from one extreme to the other will challenge the existing climate resilience of infrastructure, human society and ecosystems.

Kalli Furtado, expert scientist at the Met Office and co-author of the study, said the findings should send a strong signal to nations about the need to fund large-scale climate adaptation measures while also implying additional difficulties for understand exactly what measures will be needed.

This classification of different rainfall change regimes is valid for regional adaptation planning, Furtado said. For most regions, the increasing variability of rainfall, which can translate into impacts on crop yields and river flows, makes adaptation to climate change more difficult.

In the discussion segment of their paper, the authors make a clear call to action to stop man-made climate change. While rainfall variability is projected to increase steadily with rising global temperatures, international activities to reduce carbon emissions and limit global warming levels are necessary, they write.

The study comes hot on the heels of a paper published this week in the journal Climate change in nature, indicating that the most record-breaking weather extremes will come from the global warming rate, with weekly heat extremes breaking records with three or more standard deviations two to seven times more likely in 2021-2050 and three in 21 times more likely in 2051-2080.

Paper Increasing the variability of precipitation in daily time scales in perennials can be achieved here.