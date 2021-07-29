International
U.S. News and World Report Names St. Joseph Health as Best Regional Hospital for 7th Annual Syracuse, New York (NY), U.S. Health.
28.07.2021
Washington, DC – July 28, 2021 – St. Joseph Health is recognized as the Best Regional Hospital for 2021-22 by US News & World Report for the seventh year in a row. It was also ranked # 1 in Syracuse and # 17 in New York State.
This recognition comes shortly after St. Joseph’s Health Hospital was designated the only hospital in Central New York that received the highest “A” rating for patient safety from Leapfrogi The Security Hospital for the fifth consecutive classification, was named a Center of Blue Distinction for Determining Maternity Care by Excellus BlueCross Blue Shield and won the Mitral Valve Repair Reference Center Award from the American Heart Association.
anniversary The best hospitals The rankings and ratings, now in their 32nd year, are designed to help patients and their physicians make informed decisions about where to take care of difficult health conditions or routine election procedures.
St. Joseph’s Health Hospital was recognized as highly performing in the following 11 procedures and conditions:
- Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Repair
- Aortic Valve Surgery
- Cardiac bypass surgery
- Infrakt
- Heart attack
- Colon cancer surgery
- Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)
- Pneumonia
- dIABETES
- Hip replacement
- Knee replacement
“As the pandemic continues and as St. Joseph’s Health continues to focus on caring for patients with and without COVID-19, we are honored to be recognized by US World News and Report for the seventh year in a row “, said Les Luke, president and CEO at St. Joseph’s Health. “Our teams have really excelled over the past year, really committed to caring for our patients and their families in new and different ways and we are committed to providing the safest care and best for all members of our community. “
For the 2021-22 rankings and ratings, US News rated more than 4,750 medical centers nationwide in 15 specialties and 17 procedures and conditions. In 15 specialized areas, 175 hospitals were ranked in at least one specialty. In the ranking by state and metro area, US News recognized hospitals as high-performing in many areas of care.
“This year’s expanded report from US News includes new assessments of the important procedures and conditions to help each patient choose the right hospital for the type of care they need,” said Ben Harder, managing editor and chief health analyst. in US News. “Hospitals faced tremendous challenges this past year, and the best of them have provided great care throughout the pandemic and continue to provide excellent care today.”
The best news hospitals in the US methodologies in most areas of care are based primarily on objective measures such as risk-adjusted survival and discharge rate at home, volume and quality of nursing, among other indicators related to care.
The best hospitals were produced by US News with RTI International, a leading research organization based in Research Triangle Park, NC
For more information about rankings and ratings 2021-22, please visit FAQ. The ranking will be published in the US Best Hospitals 2022 Handbook (ISBN 9781931469975), available for pre-order now from US News Online Store and for purchases at other bookstores on October 5th.
For more information, visit The best hospitals and use the # Best Hospitals in Facebook AND Tweet.
About St. Joseph’s Health
St. Joseph Health is a regional nonprofit health care system based in Syracuse, NY. St. Joseph’s has been an innovative leader in healthcare since our founding in 1869 as the first hospital open to the public in the city of Syracuse. Offering primary care, specialty and in-home, a Magnet-recognized hospital and collaboration with community partners, St. Joseph Health promotes the well-being of the communities we serve through a wide range of services to ensure our patients achieve optimal health long term . St. Joseph’s is the only hospital in Syracuse that holds the LeapFrog ‘A’ safety rating, ranked by Consumer Reports among the top 15 heart surgery centers in the country, a designated Stroke Center and a “Best Regional Hospital” of US News. The health of St. Joseph is related to Doctors of St. Joseph, and is a member of Trinity Health. For more information, visit www.sjhsyr.org.
ABOUT US NEWS & BOTS REPORT
US News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empowers citizens, consumers, business executives and policy makers to make better and more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives. A multifaceted digital media company with platforms Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars, News and 360 Ratings, US News offers rankings, freelance reporting, data journalism, customer advice and live news events in the US . More than 40 million people visit USNews.com every month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, US News is headquartered in Washington, DC
# # #
