Left-wing rural teacher Pedro Castillo was sworn in as president of Peru PERU





A rural school teacher who has never held public office has been sworn in as Peru’s new president vowing to govern with the people and for people in a ceremony immersed in historical symbolism in Peru the centenary of independence from Spain. Dressed in his typical wide-brimmed hat, Pedro Castillo vowed to make sweeping changes to the country in his inaugural speech, paid homage to Indigenous people and Peruvian teachers, and vowed to fight corruption, curb monopolies and increase spending. public education and health. The symbolic import of this case was not lost on Castillo, the son of rural peasant farmers, who never learned to read or write. This place was founded on the sweat of my ancestors. The story of this silent Peru is also my story, he said. But the 51-year-old union leader will face major challenges as Peru battles the worlds deadliest Covid-19 blast and he battles tensions within his left-wing Per Libre party and faces weak congressional support in one nation. Separated. Two hundred years since Peru ceased to be a Spanish colony, Castillo said it was Spanish colonization that created the caste system that sowed discord among Peruvians as Spanish King Felipe VI sat in the audience. The three centuries during which this territory belonged to the Spanish crown allowed them to exploit the minerals that sustained the development of Europe, in large part with the work of many of our grandfathers, he said sharply. In a very symbolic gesture, he said he would not rule from the presidential palaces of the capitals, known as the House of Pizarro after the leader of the Spanish conquest of Peru, Francisco Pizarro, who founded Lima in 1535. We will hand over this palace to the ministry of cultures so that it can be used as a display of our history, from its origins to the present day, he said. He said his first priority as president would be to fight the Covid-19 pandemic, which has killed more than 196,000 Peruvians and left one in every 100 orphaned children, according to a study by Lancet. The teacher with 25 years of experience declared a state of emergency in public education and vowed to increase its budget. He vowed to establish a ministry of science and technology and rename the ministry of culture as ministry of cultures to reflect Peru many indigenous peoples. Despite his promise to make sweeping changes, uncertainty remains about the composition of his government. Castillo has postponed until Friday the appointment of his cabinet, which was scheduled to be announced on Wednesday. He is expected to announce his prime minister Thursday on a trip to the Andean region of Ayacucho.

