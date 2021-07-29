‘Government-appointed’ disability ambassador ‘will make pubs’ even better’ in accommodating people with disabilities





A new disability ambassador has been tasked with opening pubs, restaurants and hotels across the country for 14 million UK. Kate Nicholls, who heads the influential hospitality trade association UKH Hospitality, has been appointed to the role as part of the new National Disability Strategy (NDS) of Governments. Billed as a vision to improve the daily lives of people with disabilities, NDS was considered a disappointing slim and lacked the plans, timelines and investments needed to bring about change within hours of its publication on Wednesday. As part of the NDS, Disability Minister Justin Tomlinson has recruited a range of new disability ambassadors across sectors including hospitality, airports and the creative industries. Ms. Nicholls, who has led UKH Hospitality since 2018, said she was honored to become the first disability ambassador in the hospitality sectors and promised to help the industry become even better at accommodating clients and employees with disabilities. limited. Under the Equality Act, businesses are legally obliged to make reasonable adjustments that give everyone equal access to their services. However, in reality, many people with disabilities find themselves effectively barred from restaurants, pubs and hotels due to access failures such as narrow doors, stair flights, lack of toilets and staff poorly trained. Kamran Mallick, chief executive of the UK-based disability rights charity, expressed skepticism about both the broader strategy and Ms. Nicholls’ new role. Despite being nearly 100 pages long, the strategy is disappointingly thin for immediate action, medium-term plans and long-term investment details, he said. Mr Mallick, who uses a wheelchair, added that he hoped Ms. Nicholls would be surrounded by people with disabilities and listen to their concerns. < class=""> Read more Eating outdoors is causing significant problems for people with disabilities Amy Kavanagh, a visually impaired activist, said: The new disability strategy is all talk and no action. A list of promises to encourage, explore and examine instead of urgently addressing the inequalities faced by people with disabilities in the UK. People with disabilities have little faith in the promises of this government. There are about 14.1 million people with disabilities in the UK, with a collective spending power of $ 274 billion a year, according to disability charity Field. @kt_grant

