Ottawa to invest billions in Newfoundland’s troubled Muskrat water project





Costs for hydroelectric dams have risen to more than $ 13 billion, almost double the early forecast Photo by Nalcor Energy Content of the article Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is stepping in to help a belated, over-budgeted hydroelectric project in the provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador as he lays the groundwork for a possible September election. proclamation This ad has not been uploaded yet, but your article continues below. Content of the article The Canadian government will raise capital on the Muskrat Falls project and provide debt guarantees as part of a $ 5.2 billion restructuring agreement with the Atlantic province, which includes $ 2 billion in government funding, according to a press release from Trudeaus office Wednesday. The deal sets out $ 1 billion for a Newfoundlands portion of the Labrador-Island Link projects and a $ 1 billion federal loan guarantee for the Falls Muskrat Dam and its transmission lines. This province has a lot of hydroelectric potential and the projects are part of our plan to reduce emissions in Canada and fight climate change, Trudeau told reporters in the provincial capital of St. Johns, along with Prime Minister Andrew Furey. proclamation This ad has not been uploaded yet, but your article continues below. Content of the article Costs for the Muskrat Falls project have risen to more than $ 13 billion, nearly doubling early forecasts. Wednesday's deal also includes a federal government commitment to make annual transfers to Newfoundland to help the province mitigate an increase in electricity tariffs due to the cost of projects. The estimated $ 3.2 billion is equivalent to Canada's revenue from Hibernia's offshore oil project. Provincial authorities will still be responsible for setting hydropower levels. Corporate Canadian Broadcasting Corp. first reported the news of the deal Tuesday evening. Newfoundland and Labrador, with about 520,000 people, is Canada's second smallest province by population. The Liberal Party Trudeaus holds six of its seven constituencies in the House of Commons and wants to retain them as it seeks a way to regain a parliamentary majority. proclamation This ad has not been uploaded yet, but your article continues below. Content of the article Debt costs The announcement marks another intervention by Trudeau on the 824 megawatt dam on the lower Churchill River in the sparsely populated Labrador region. In November 2016, the government pledged nearly $ 3 billion in debt for the project as spending increased from the initial $ 7.4 billion. Debt linked to Muskrat Falls is one reason investors are looking for a higher risk premium to hold Newfoundland bonds compared to other Canadian provinces. Credit rating firms have sought a viable money repayment plan without forcing consumers to pay high electricity prices. The province has an A rating from S&P Global Ratings, five levels below Canada's AAA rating and one level lower than Ontario. Newfoundland sold its last debt on April 23 when it issued $ 200 million in 2050 bonds, according to Bloomberg data. The data was quoted as giving 2.937 percent on Tuesday, about 38 basis points higher than a similarly matured security issued by Ontario, according to Bloomberg bid prices. Bloomberg.com

