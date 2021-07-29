



Newfoundland and Labrador will pay 14.7 cents per kWh for electricity in the Muskrat Falls era an increase of about two cents. Tariffs would have risen had it not been for today’s tariff mitigation agreement between Ottawa and Newfoundland and Labrador announced in St. Louis. John by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Prime Minister Andrew Furey. Furey called it “the day we remove Muscat from the back”. The $ 5.2 billion deal includes a mix of new money and restructuring. The Feds will make annual transfers to the NL equal to Canada’s annual net income from Hibernia’s offshore oil project, which is estimated to be $ 3.2 billion from now until the end of Hibernia’s life. Gov NL holds 100% ownership of the project. The Fed will make annual transfers to the NL, equal to Canada’s annual net revenue from the Hibernia offshore oil project Net Profit & Random NPI Interest, estimated to be US $ 3.2 billion from now on end of Hibernia life. @VOCMNEWS – Ben Murphy (@VOCMBen) July 28, 2021 The late John Crosbie was instrumental in convincing the PC Federal Government under Brian Mulroney Ottawa to invest in Hibernia, which at the time was tough. He placed a stake of 8.5 per cent of the capital at the time and has reaped billions over the years. The deal also includes $ 2 billion in federal funding. Prime Minister Trudeau says the deal will ensure the financial viability of Muskrat Falls. Meanwhile, a small group of protesters gathered outside the Confederation Building to call for an end to the development of hydropower plants on indigenous lands. Carrying signs carrying messages such as “Water = Life” and “Stop Imprisoning Earth Defenders”, the group chanted “no more hydroelectric dams on stolen land” from outside the Confederation Building lobby, while the Prime Minister and Prime Minister announced today’s agreement over the Muscat Waterfalls. Early history Provincial and federal governments have prepared a rate-easing agreement to protect people from power outages. There is more work to be done but the Prime Minister says they will ensure the financial viability of the project. Justin Trudeau says it is a step in the right direction. There is a technical announcement that is taking place at 1pm, which will give more details on the deal. Trudeau says they have reached an agreement with the provincial government that will ensure the financial viability of the Falls Muskrat project while protecting people from major electricity price increases. No details on the deal. @VOCMNEWS pic.twitter.com/QG153B89v2 – Ben Murphy (@VOCMBen) July 28, 2021 Prime Minister and Prime Minister Andrew Furey will receive questions later this afternoon about the rate cut at the $ 10-day childcare press conference. Prime Minister Furey calls this a historic day as Muskrat Falls is a widespread issue for everyone. Furey says people want to know what they will pay for electricity. He says this deal will finally “remove Muscat from our backs”. Provincial Tories and NDP will respond to the announcement this afternoon.

