Tunisia’s Saied moves into economy and Covid-19 after ousting government

Tunisia’s president said on Wednesday he was addressing the country’s dire economic situation and Covid-19 and investigating widespread corruption after calling for emergency powers Sunday. seize control of the government in one move his enemies called it a coup.

President Kais Saied justified the moves, which included ousting the prime minister and suspending parliament, citing a bad pandemic and misgovernance, saying he had acted to save the country from corruption and plots to sow civil strife.

Public anger was growing in Tunisia over the political paralysis that had halted any coherent response to the pandemic and after years of economic hardship and the collapse of public services.

France said Wednesday that it was essential for Saied to quickly appoint a new prime minister and cabinet, while civil society groups including the powerful labor union have said he must draft a roadmap to exit the crisis within a month.

Health professionals work in the intensive care unit where Covid-19 patients are treated in Tunis, Tunisia on July 20, 2021.

A decade after ending autocratic rule through a popular uprising, Tunisia faces the toughest test yet for its democratic system, and Western countries that have applauded its political transition have expressed concern.

Saied, who says his actions are constitutional but has not yet determined his next steps, has urged the United States to adhere to democratic principles. He met with security chiefs Wednesday, the presidency said.

Backed by the military, Saieds’ actions included suspending parliament for 30 days. Opponents, including the Islamist Ennahda party, the largest parliaments, have accused him of seizing power.

On Wednesday he replaced the head of the television station following an incident in which two guests on a current affairs program said they were barred from entering the building.

The United States on Monday pressured Tunisia to maintain strict respect for freedom of expression after police raided a foreign news bureau, but on Wednesday a New York Times reporter said police had detained him for two hours while working in Tunisia.

Late Wednesday the presidency released a video showing Saied telling the head of a business union that the wrong economic choices had caused major financial problems.

Tunisia is seeking a loan agreement from the International Monetary Fund to finance its projected budget deficit and debt repayments.

Saied in the video called on traders to lower commodity prices and warned them against speculation or stockpiling. He also targeted a business figure accused of corruption, saying 460 people had stolen 13.5 billion dinars ($ 4.8 billion) of public money.

The judiciary had previously said it was investigating the two largest parties in parliament, Ennahda and the Heart of Tunisia, on suspicion of receiving foreign funding during the 2019 election campaign.

The judiciary, widely seen in Tunisia as politically independent, said its investigation began 10 days before the presidents’ move.

Ennahda, a moderate Islamic party that has become the main point of opposition to the Saieds seizure of power after parliament speaker its leader Rached Ghannouchi accused it of carrying out a coup, denying any wrongdoing.

The heart of Tunisia could not be reached for comment.

Although Ennahda on Sunday called on supporters to take to the streets against Saieds’s actions, he has since called for calm and called for national dialogue.

On Wednesday there were no signs of protests or other concerns, although a heavier security presence was in place in central Tunisia. The army also remains in parliament, the government and television buildings that besieged Sunday.

Saied repeated an old rule banning meetings of more than three people in public, but there was no sign that it was being enforced as people moved and gathered normally.

Saied has also tightened some existing restrictions on Covid-19, including a night curfew and travel ban between cities.

On Wednesday he issued orders to set up a pandemic response center to co-ordinate Tunisia’s treatment of the Covid-19 crisis, the presidency said.