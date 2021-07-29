Covid-19: Helen Clark Says United Involved in NZ Turn to Accept Fiji Positive Case

A health worker in Fiji with Covid-19 will be evacuated to New Zealand by a private jet on Thursday, stuff can detect.

The Ministry of Health has made a quick turnaround over a decision to refuse patient admission following pressure from the United Nations that may have included former United Nations Development Program (UNDP) chief and former prime minister Helen Clark .

Asked if she was among the people who helped the evacuation take place after the ministry’s initial reluctance, Clark refused to confirm or deny.

Many people worked together to make this MEDEVAC [medical evacuation] Special thanks go to Counties Manukau DHB & ICU in Middlemore, Clark told Things.

I have full confidence in Middlemore Hospital and its first-class ICU.

KATE GERAGHTY / Sydney Morning Herald Former Prime Minister and former head of the United Nations Development Program, Helen Clark.

They have done an extraordinary job throughout the pandemic, and indeed during all the emergencies to which they responded.

In this case, the Manukau and Middlemore counties have stepped up steps to respond to a UN request, which will be extremely appreciated by the UN and the patient and her family. NZ is the first port of call for MEDEVAC from the UN to the Pacific and all costs are met by it.

Skyline Aviation chief executive Annabel Toogood confirmed Thursday morning that one of her company’s planes would soon show mercy to the country hit by Covid.

The medevac flight will depart from New Zealand on Thursday morning and return in the afternoon.

Cruise crew from a New Zealand Air Ambulance Service medical team of one intensive care unit and two pilots. The patient is transported in a certified negative pressure capsule similar to an incubator – advised Toogood.

A Health Ministry spokesman confirmed the turnaround, with health authorities now approving a formal request for patient transfer and treatment.

While the request was initially rejected for capacity reasons, the fluency of the situation at the three Aucklands County health boards determined that this treatment could be provided.

Morrat Movono / RNZ Fiji security forces monitor substantial movement between red and green areas under Covid-19 response operations.

stuff understands that the female patient works for UNDP.

A Manukau County spokesman confirmed that staff at Middlemore Hospital were getting ready to receive the patient there Thursday afternoon.

However, the situation was liquid and the hospital where they will be housed may still change, the spokesman said.

There are appropriate isolation and prevention and infection control plans at all metro-DHB hospitals to accommodate this patient, they said.

Requests for medical treatment in New Zealand from foreign jurisdictions, particularly the Pacific, are common, they said.

Red Cross Fiji has registered more than 18,500 cases of Covid-19. (file photo)

Any patient coming from Fiji, or any other country, is covered by strict protocols to protect against the risk of spreading Covid-19.

The Ministry of Health will not confirm the employment of patients.

Capacity concerns after initial rejection

Covid-19 is destroying Fiji. There were 715 new cases reported in the island nation in the last 24 hours on Wednesday and 11 people had died from Covid-19 this week.

The nation has now recorded more than 18,500 cases and more than 200 total Covid-related deaths.

Closer to home, there are 43 active Covid-19 cases in New Zealand all at the border and none is in the hospital.

Despite this, the request was initially rejected due to capacity issues, with authorities citing higher-than-normal presentations of RSV and winter sickness in regional hospitals.

The Northern Region Health Coordination Center has been repeatedly called for comments regarding the case, but has not responded.

Christel Yardley / Sende The request for transfer and treatment of the Covid-19 positive patient to New Zealand was initially rejected for reasons of ability.

Auckland DHB board meeting minutes, published Wednesday, state winter illnesses, combined with increased labor demand and recruitment difficulties, are putting pressure on our health system and making hospitals too busy.

Health officials were watching how free up space in the hospital safely, reducing patient demand, it was said.

Weekly surveillance data from ESR, the Crowns research arm, show the number of RSV cases slightly down on July 18th the latest available data from 735 cases to 689 confirmed that week.

Hospital admission rate due to acute respiratory infection also has continued to decline after weeks of rising rates, say the ESR.

This rate is now again below the seasonal threshold and the historical average rate for this period of the year. RSV admissions in the Auckland region are mainly to children under 5 years of age.