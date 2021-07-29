Matthews International Declares Dividend Quarterly | tidings





PITTSBURGH, 28 July 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ GSM: MATW) announced that its Board of Directors declared, at its regularly scheduled meeting today, a dividend of $ 0.215 per share on Companys ordinary shares. The dividend is payable on August 23, 2021 to registered shareholders on August 9, 2021. About Matthews International Corporation Matthews International Corporation is a global provider of brand solutions, storage products and industrial technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment is a leader in providing brand development, placement and distribution services that help build our customers’ brands and customer desire for them. The Memorialization segment is a leading provider of memorialization products, including memorials, coffins, and cremation equipment, primarily to cemeteries and funeral home clients that help families move from grief to remembrance. The Industrial Technologies segment designs, manufactures and distributes industrial marking, coding and automation technologies and solutions. The company has approximately 11,000 employees in more than 25 countries on six continents that are committed to providing the highest quality products and services. Information looking forward Any future statements contained in this notice are included in accordance with the safe harbor provisions of the Securities Judicial Procedure Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may arise. cause real results of Companies in future periods to be materially different from management expectations. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will be accurate. Factors that may cause the Company’s results to differ materially from the results discussed in such advance statements include changes in domestic or international economic conditions, changes in foreign exchange rates, changes in the cost of materials used in production of products, changes in mortality and combustion rates, changes in product demand or prices as a result of consolidation in the industries in which the Company operates, changes in product demand or prices as a result of competitive domestic or international pressures, the ability to achieve cost- reduction objectives, unknown risks related to company acquisitions, cyber security concerns, effectiveness of company internal controls, compliance with domestic and foreign laws and regulations, technological factors beyond company control, impact of pandemics or similar outbreaks hme, such as coronavirus 2019 (“COVID-19”) or other disruptions to exploit industries, customers, or supply chains, and other factors described in the Companies’ Annual Report on Form 10-K and records of other periodic with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Matthews International Corporation Office Corporate Office Two NorthShore Center Pittsburgh, PA 15212-5851 Telephone: (412) 442-8200

