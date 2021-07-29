Sydney Posts records daily cases of COVID-19, enhanced police powers to enforce blockade





A single bird crosses the Quiet Circular Quay train station during a blockage to curb the spread of a coronavirus (COVID-19) disease in Sydney, Australia, July 28, 2021. REUTERS / Loren Elliott

SYDNEY, July 29 (Reuters) – The spread of Delta COVID-19 in Australia’s largest city Sydney rose by 239 cases on Thursday, the highest daily increase since the pandemic began, forcing authorities to increase police powers to close businesses that do not comply with blocking measures. . More than two million residents in Sydney’s eight hotspots will now be forced to wear masks outside and must stay within 5 km (3 miles) of their homes. Sydney is in the fifth week of a nine-week extended blockade, which is scheduled to end on Aug. 28, but the spread of the highly transmitted Delta variant continues to grow. “It only takes a handful of people, or a small percentage, to do the wrong thing, to cause a setback for all of us. We can not face obstacles,” Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian told reporters in Sydney. Most of the newly acquired cases in the country were discovered in Sydney, with at least 66 people having spent time in the community while being infected. Authorities have said the Sydney blockade will not be eased until cases in the community are close to zero. New South Wales reported a total of 177 cases the day before. Sydney, home to one-fifth of Australia’s 25 million people, is facing its worst outbreak this year, forcing authorities on Wednesday to extend blockade restrictions for another month. More than 2,800 cases have been detected so far, with 182 people hospitalized. Fifty-four are in intensive care, 22 of whom require ventilation. Two new deaths were recorded, bringing the total number of deaths in the last blast to 13. With only about 17% of people over the age of 16 fully vaccinated in the state of New South Wales, infections have steadily increased despite Greater Sydney being in a deadlock since June 26th. The prolonged blockade of Sydney’s largest of about 6 million people is expected to cause severe damage to the Australian economy of $ 2 trillion ($ 1.50 trillion) with many businesses forced to close, boosting the country’s prospects of registering his second recession in as many years. Federal Treasury Josh Frydenberg said he expected the national economy to shrink in the September quarter, but hoped Australia could avoid a recession if New South Wales quickly suppressed the explosion. “In relation to the December quarter, it depends to a large extent on how successful New South Wales, our largest state economy, is in catching up with this virus,” Frydenberg told Australian Broadcasting Corp. ($ 1 = 1.3561 Australian dollars) Reporting by Renju Jose; Edited by Michael Perry Our standards: Principles of Trust of Thomson Reuters.

