Mary Simon’s installation dress was designed, sewn and beaded by Inuit women

The dress has more than Gov.Gen sees. Mary Simon was wearing the day of the installation.

For one, it was made especially for him with the help of Inuit designers. And for another, the two-piece dress was designed, sewn and bleached in a very short span of time.

Designer Victoria Okpik, originally from Quaqtaq, Nunavik, northern Quebec, was asked by Simon to make an outfit for the investment ceremony Monday, when Simon was officially sworn in as Canada’s 30th Governor-General, the first person the indigenous holding this position.

Simonhad wanted a special outfit that was made from her hometown, Okpik said.

Okpik who has more than 20 years of experience as a seamstress and stylist was Inuk the first to graduate in fashion design from LaSalle College in Montreal.

Victoria Okpik creates Inuit-inspired clothes in Montreal. Governor-General Mary Simon wore Okpiks models at her installation ceremony. 4:37

But Okpik only had 20 days to get Simon’s dress and jacket ready, and because of COVID-19 and distancing, part of the process involved multiple emails back and forth for measurements, designs and colors.

“I was honored to be asked to create an outfit for a big event and I am very proud that Mary is the next Governor General,” Okpik said. “I was very proud that I was asked to make a dress.”

Meanwhile, Julie Grenier, a beader originally from Kuujjuaq, also in northern Quebec, was in charge of the beads on the dress as Okpik extended her hand.

Grenier knew Simon personally, as they are from the same small community.

“The deadlines were quite tight,” Grenier said. “We had discussions about the type of beads they wanted to make and decided on some embroidered beads. So I got on board and took the challenge.”

Grenier went with a bead of flowers and leaves, saying that work, in a way, represents all the indigenous people in Canada.

Grenier said she was partly inspired by nature when she made beads in clothing. (Submitted by Julie Grenier)

“I was able to just let my creativity flow into the drawing, and then be able to nurture my creativity through the colors and everything I used was also a lot of fun,” Grenier said.

She said it was partly inspired by nature, showing the small purple and blue flowers worn on the dress.

“They remind me of my childhood. They remind me of Kuujjuaq, I solved them all the time.”

The design and colors were also inspired by her impression of Simon, she said.

“I was trying to describe, I think, what I feel about Mary and her personality and her strength and her character, you know.”

Grenieralso incorporated 24k gold beads into the model. She says it was an honor for her to work in clothing.

“I mean, it’s not every day that you get that kind of request and you start working with a stylist like Victoria. And, you know, it was something new for both of us,” Grenier said. “It was an amazing experience and a great honor.”

Gen. Mary Simon, in the center, and her husband Whit Fraser, second from the left, watch drummers performing as they arrive for the inauguration ceremony of the Governor-General of Canada in Ottawa on Monday. (Sean Kilpatrick / The Canadian Press)

‘A place in that ceremony’

The dress and jacket were handed over at 5pm Sunday, the evening before the ceremony.

Having Simon wear a garment that was visibly indigenous and from the North may have helped other indigenous viewers see some of their identity at the ceremony, Grenier said.

“I think it gave people a sense of belonging, as if they had a place in that ceremony, they had a place in Mary’s appointment as Governor General,” she said.

“It was like that for the whole ceremony. I have never seen anything like it. I do not think anyone has ever seen anything like it that involved so much culture throughout the ceremony was incredible.”