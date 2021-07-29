Caeleb Dressel sets an Olympic record, winning his first individual medal





American swimmer Caeleb Dressel won his first Olympic gold medal in an individual event Thursday, setting an Olympic record of 47.02 seconds in the 100m freestyle and beating Australia’s Kyle Chalmers by six hundredths. seconds.

As the announcer broke the new Olympic record, Dressel turned and looked at the time and, shining, climbed up the lane rope. He raised both his arms in joy and hung there for a moment, smiling, a long pause above that made you wonder if anyone would tell him it was time to get out of the pool.

I thought I executed my race plan perfectly, he said. I could not change anything. That’s how I felt at that moment. Dressel and Chalmers are rivals, and they swam two lanes away. I could actually see him on my outskirts, I knew he was there, Dressel said. I could not see it, but you can see disturbances in the water. I knew who else would be besides Kyle?

Dressel exploded from the blocks setting six hundredths of a second faster than Chalmers and was ahead from the start. Kliment Kolesnikov won bronze, 0.42 seconds away from Dressels rhythm. 100 free is the classic event, what every swimmer swims as a child before breaking away into different specialties. This 100 free version for men came fueled by a rivalry that had been building since the Rio 2016 Games, when Chalmers, then 18, won gold and Dressel finished sixth, only shy of her 20th birthday. But Dressel has won a pair of world championships at the event since then, and the Tokyo Games felt like a real clash for wider fame.

Now 24, Dressel led the United States to a gold medal in the 4×100 freestyle relay this week in Tokyo, over Italy and Australia. His gold medal in the glamorous 100m race could be a kind of coronation for Dressel, who has two other events to swim, the 50m freestyle and the 100m butterfly. Dressel said he had hoped for an even faster time, but acknowledged that the Olympics are not just about the clock.

The goal here for everyone is to put your hands on the wall first, he said. So I had no complaints.

