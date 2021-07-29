The White Rock Lake fire near Westwold spreads to 20,000 acres

The fire near Westwoldis is now estimated at about 20,000 acres, almost double the 12,000 acres reported Monday.

“There has been a significant increase in the eastern and northern perimeter,” said Hannah Swift, a fire information officer.

“The fire currently has two heads: one in the northeast and one in the southeast. And what we are seeing is quite extreme behavior. It is not safe for our teams to come out in front of the fire.

Extreme fire behavior is being attributed to large amounts of fire burning, heavy smoke preventing air strikes, and extreme weather conditions, including heat and wind.

“The Wild BC Fire Service is carrying out the planned fires along the eastern side of the White Rock Lake fire. “Given the terrain and fire behavior in the area, planned fires are the most effective tactic to help control along this side,” BC Wildfire staff wrote in an update.

According to the fire service, 115 firefighters are working with the blaze, with 100 of them from Quebec.

Global News spoke to several residents nearby to assess their level of concern with the fire.

Well, I have been to many fires here and (see) still without flame. “So I’m just ready, I’m ready for everything,” said Ross Scott, a Falklander.

“If it’s time to go, I’ll pack up and get out of here.

I’m probably a six out of 10. A lot of people are pretty nervous, there are a lot of young people moving here who are not used to it. Some of us have been here longer, so we are getting used to it a bit, but you never get used to it. “It’s a big fire,” said Greg Murray, a resident of Lake Monte.

There are widespread evacuation orders and alerts for the surrounding area.

Within the TNRD, we have 576 active evacuation alarms and 85 fire evacuation orders, ”said Michelle Nordstrom, Thompson-Nicola Regional District Communications Manager.

The fire is also bordered by two other regional districts.

The Columbia-Shuswap Regional District has an evacuation order for 10 properties and the North Okanagan Regional District has an order for 20 properties.

More about evacuation alarms can be found here.

















