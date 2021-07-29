Floods in Bangladesh leave thousands of Rohingya refugees homeless again





Heavy monsoon rains have washed away scattered Rohingya refugee camps in Bangladesh, turning settlements into fast-flowing rivers overnight. At least 11 people have died, officials said, and thousands are homeless once again. Mamunur Rashid, a local official in Coxs Bazar, where hundreds of thousands of Rohingya refugees have lived for years after fleeing neighboring Myanmar, said at least six people had died Tuesday in Balukhali and Palong Khali camps, including a child. Five others died at a camp in Teknaf on Wednesday morning, he said. According to the Inter-Sector Coordination Group, an international aid organization overseeing the camps, some 13,000 people have been affected by major floods and landslides, which have killed scores in India in recent days. Locals said dozens of people were reported missing. Since 2017, more than 730,000 members of the Rohingya ethnic group have crossed into Bangladesh, fleeing a fierce military campaign of killings, rapes and arson in Buddhist-majority Myanmar, where the government does not consider them legitimate citizens. The United Nations has called Myanmar the persecution of Rohingya, who are predominantly Muslim, a textbook example of ethnic cleansing.

Refugees in camps in Bangladesh have further suffered from disease, heavy rains and fires, including one in March that killed at least 15 people and left tens of thousands homeless. Witnesses said many of the refugees affected by the recent floods and landslides were still living in poor conditions after losing their homes in that blaze. We are going through a nightmare life, even after escaping to Bangladesh, said Mohammad Jubair, a Rohingya volunteer who said without a landslide destroyed an entire hill of shelter in the Balukhali refugee camp on Tuesday. At least three people, including a mother and her two children, were killed, he said.

Mr Jubair, 22, added that a friend was also injured by a tin sheet that cut off his leg while he was trying to get away from the landslide.

The rains had been falling since last week, aid workers said. Things quickly got worse on Tuesday as flood waters left most of the terrain. Extreme weather Updated 28 July 2021, 6:59 pm ET One of them belonged to Hadir Hussain and six members of his family in the Kutupalong refugee camp. Their hut, made of bamboo sticks and a plastic sheet, was completely destroyed by the floods, he said. Mr Hussain, 18, said he did not know if it would ever be repaired. It’s a devastating situation here, he said. Many flood-affected people are in urgent need of food because they are unable to cook, said Hasina Akhter, director of Coxs Bazar area for BRAC, a Bangladesh-based humanitarian agency. Women and children are suffering a lot, she said. They also need medical support, as they may already have a cold or fever. On Wednesday, the United Nations refugee agency said on Twitter that she was deeply saddened by the deaths of the refugees, which according to her had been caused by severe weather events. Constant rain and strong winds continue, she said. Our emergency response teams are in the camps, working in coordination with the government and aid organizations. Bangladesh, a lowland nation of about 165 million people where monsoon rains reach with rage each year, is particularly vulnerable to climate change. scientists say. Torrential rains flooded at least a quarter of the country last year, leaving millions stranded. In the past, sea level rise combined with powerful cyclones have engulfed entire villages.

Floods have also hit the country as it struggles one of the worst coronavirus outbreaks. healthy ministry reported nearly 15,000 new infections Tuesday and a record 258 deaths. Bangladeshi officials have said vaccinations will soon begin for Rohingya refugees who are 55 and older. Karan Deep Singh reported from New Delhi and Saif Hasnat from Dhaka, Bangladesh. Hannah Beech contributed to reporting.

