Lawyers say safe drug supply needed to fight rising opioid overdose deaths in Canada

Officials at a two-day summit on the opioid crisis say Canada needs to adopt drug policies that focus on ensuring a secure drug supply and decriminalization as the COVID-19 pandemic makes the crisis worse than it has ever been.

There were over 6,200 opioid-related deaths in Canada in 2020, which is about 17 deaths per day.

This means that more than two Canadians are dying as a result of drug toxicity every hour.

Ontario reported 2,425 opioid-related deaths last year, and the overdose death rate in the city of Hamilton was 34 percent higher than the rest of the province.

There were 124 deaths as a result of opioids in the city last year, from 105 in 2019.

While data on deaths in 2021 are only available until February, Hamilton Public Health has confirmed 26 deaths this year and medical assistants have responded to 458 suspected opioid overdoses since January 1, with 92 of those in June alone. .

Marcie McIlveen, a field coordinator with Hamilton-based harm reduction organization Keeping Six, said there are many unreported overdoses.

“All statistics given to public health or paramedics do not include overdoses where people use self-response because naloxone is available,” McIlveen said.

“Like, we give naloxone, other countries give naloxone. People are saving each other. ”

McIlveen, 39, has been working with Keeping Six since June, but six and a half years ago, she was using drugs regularly.

She said it took about a dozen substance treatment programs before she was able to reach an abstinence point.

“I say every day how grateful I am that I am no longer in a lifestyle that makes me sell drugs because… I have no way of knowing if what I was going to sell would be safe.”

McIlveen said it was “appalling” how drastically the toxicity of street drugs has increased since she stopped using drugs.

Dan Werb, executive director of the Center for Drug Policy Evaluation and scientist at St. Louis Hospital. Michael in Toronto, said the unregulated supply of drugs in the illegal market has become increasingly powerful and toxic for decades, but the pandemic has made things even worse.

“There were restrictions and border restrictions on movements affecting international drug trafficking and national drug trafficking across Canada,” Werb told Global News. “Every industry is affected by COVID, and illicit drugs are no different.”

He said deadly amounts of fentanyl, carfentanil, and even etodesnitazene a high-potency synthetic opioid are being found on the road.

“These drugs that are emerging in the drug market are new, but the trends that have made us look more and more powerful and toxic chemicals are emerging in these drug markets. [are] not new This is old. It is the result of trying to criminalize our way out of the overdose epidemic. “And it just doesn’t work.”

Doug MacPherson, executive director of the Canadian Drug Policy Coalition from Simon Fraser University in British Columbia, said the country has failed to adopt drug policies that would lead to fewer deaths from drug toxicity.

“It’s a barbaric drug policy we have and continues to support this situation,” MacPherson said.

“We have to overcome the fact that people use substances and we have to put in place a very comprehensive framework for consumer protection so that people do not die from using these substances. These are unnecessary deaths. They are preventable deaths.”

The Minister of Health of Canada wrote a open letter to the provinces and territories last August, encouraging them to increase access to safer, pharmaceutical-grade alternatives to illicit drugs.

While some regions have received secure supply programs, it is not something that has been approved on a larger scale and the approval issued by the health minister last year will expire in September.

“People are being poisoned by substances because they are an unknown quantity, an unknown dose and an unknown composition, and this is what our policies have created: a very large market, well integrated, ‘controlled by the criminal organization.’ of the drug we need to get rid of as soon as possible, “MacPherson said.

He said the overall response to COVID-19 has demonstrated that governments are capable of acting quickly and responding properly to the public health crisis, thus showing the fact that there has been no coordinated and comprehensive approach to the opioid crisis. .

“COVID has shown us the folly of half the masses,” MacPherson said. “We need to take the message and lessons from COVID and apply them to other issues such as drug policy.”

Arriving tomorrow: The end of the overdose crisis is a two-day dialogue taking place in the Hamilton region this Tuesday and Thursday, organized by Keeping Six, the AIDS Network and the Canadian Drug Policy Coalition, with the aim of pushing for policy changes that will improve the quality of life for people who use drugs.

In Hamilton, McIlveen said that means setting up a second safe site for consumption and treatment (CTS) sooner rather than later.

“When you listen and choose not to act when you can act, it is said telling, I think more can be done. I think our city may have another CTS. “I think there is room for one or two others.”

Currently, there is such a place temporarily located in St. Paul Presbyterian Church in James St. North.

Its relocation to a new location on Cannon Street East is being protested by a group of residents in the Landsdale neighborhood who oppose its proximity to several schools, day kindergartens and homes.

A permanent city-run site was adopted in 2019, but nothing has come of it since.

“Unfortunately, despite extensive efforts, [Hamilton public health] has not been able to provide a location for a City-run site, “a public health spokesman told Global News.

“Public Health Services understand that there are community agencies that are following applications for CTS sites, and we continue to work with these groups to provide any information or links to our services as they make their applications.”

Global News approached the Ontario Ministry of Health to ask if safer consumer locations or safe supply programs were being considered for Hamilton and other regions of the province, but received no response by the publication deadline.

















